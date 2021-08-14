Receivers pushing each other to be Indiana's top pick

BLOOMINGTON – Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle was named the Big Ten Receiver of the Year for 2020.

Hoosiers wide receivers coach Grant Heard doesn't want the rest of Indiana's pass-catchers to take it for granted that Fryfogle will even be the best receiver on the team in 2021.

“Ty made a bunch of plays, so Ty's not going to sneak up on anybody,” said Heard, who is also a co-offensive coordinator. “So, really, we need a bunch of No. 1 receivers out there. Ole Miss tried to take Ty away in the (Gator Bowl), so we gotta make sure we have players across from him that can make plays and feel like they are the first option on every route.”

The player with the most responsibility opposite Fryfogle is redshirt junior Miles Marshall, who has flashed tantalizing potential, picking up 15.3 yards per catch last season, but is still looking to have a true breakout season.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Marshall has embraced a friendly competition with Fryfogle in workouts and the pair feeds off competition with each other.

“It's a lot of fun,” Marshall said of those competitions. “Both of us know that we're elite players at our position, so we hold ourselves to a higher standard.”

The Hoosiers brought a pair of transfers into the receiver room in the offseason, with former Florida State slot receiver D.J. Matthews expected to take over for Whop Philyor, and 6-2 Camron Buckley, who gained 14.1 yards per catch in three seasons at Texas A&M, providing another option on the outside.

Those four, plus youngster Javon Swinton and veteran Jacolby Hewitt, could form one of the best pass-catching groups in the Big Ten. Ohio State is the Big Ten's standard-bearer at wide receiver and draws most of the attention. Heard isn't worried about that.

“We had a great season last year, but no one cares about last year, we have to go out and prove it,” he said. “When we stack some years of great play back to back, they might give us some respect, they might not, but that's not what we're playing for. We're playing to win the Big Ten, and that's it.”

Running back switching sides

Former Indiana running back Sampson James announced Friday he is transferring to Purdue. He put his name in the transfer portal Wednesday.

“Excited to become a part of something special in West Lafayette,” the 6-foot-1, 220-pound James wrote in a post on social media. “Let's work.”

James ran for 371 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons at Indiana. It is unclear whether he will be eligible to play immediately. He missed the July 1 deadline to be automatically eligible, but Purdue can petition the NCAA for a waiver that would clear him.

Practice notes

True freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley, a four-star recruit out of Lawrence North, looks strong early in camp. He has a terrific arm and is well-built for a freshman. ... Tight end Khameron Taylor, who transferred in from South Alabama prior to the 2020 season but missed the year with an injury, made a spectacular one-handed catch in a drill, displaying outstanding coordination and athleticism for a 260-pound player. ... Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and defensive back Marcelino Ball, both coming off ACL tears, are practicing with essentially no limitations. Ball is involved in contact drills and looks fast and strong. Penix looks as if he put on muscle after an offseason of rehab. The only sign of the his injury was a brace on his surgically repaired knee.

