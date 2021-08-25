Nation's No. 23 recruit opts to play for Hoosiers

Indiana basketball added a highly ranked commitment to its 2022 class Monday when four-star combo guard Jalen Hood-Schifino chose the Hoosiers over Tennessee.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Hood-Schifino is the No. 23 recruit in the country and the third-ranked combo guard, per 247sports.com. He had originally committed to Pittsburgh, but reopened his recruitment in July 2020. He also had offers from Kansas, Illinois and Memphis, among others.

“I've been building a relationship with (Indiana assistant) Coach Kenya (Hunter) since the middle of my junior year and when Coach (Mike) Woodson got the job, he called me and told me his vision for me,” Hood-Schifino said. “Just from then on out, I've built a great relationship with them.

“Coach Woodson, he's a former NBA guy, he's been at the highest level, that's where I want to go. I know when I go there, he's going to push me every day and I know the development is going to be great.”

Hood-Schifino, a Pittsburgh native who plays at Montverde Academy in Florida, is the third member of Indiana's 2022 class, joining Indianapolis guard CJ Gunn and Georgia native Kaleb Banks, a power forward. With this latest commitment, IU's class ranks No. 5 nationally.

Montverde has been home to some of the best players in the country in recent years, including 2021 NBA No. 1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham and 2019 No. 3 pick R.J. Barrett. The academy's coach, Kevin Boyle, spoke highly of Hood-Schifino, who came off the bench early in his career.

“He's a great player, worker and leader,” Boyle told Inside the Hall of Hood-Schifino. “I think he is the nation's best on-ball defender and has become outstanding at making decisions using a ball screen. He will immediately impact winning wherever he goes.”

Winning is a common theme when scouts and analysts discuss the newest IU commitment and 247 national basketball director Eric Bossi brought it up immediately when discussing the guard's likely impact on the college level.

“He's a straight-up winner,” Bossi said of Hood-Schifino. “You put him on a team and you're going to win. He's done that on the high school level at Montverde, he's done it during the summer (in AAU basketball).

“We describe him as a versatile guy, he can play all over the floor. In college he's likely to play point guard, he distributes the ball and gets other people involved. He's a big-time defender, he's just one of those guys that, whichever position you classify him as, you want him on the floor.”

Since taking the IU job in late March, Woodson has received commitments from Hood-Schifino, Banks and highly-ranked 2021 guard Tamar Bates, who will play for the Hoosiers this season. Gunn, who originally committed during former coach Archie Miller's tenure, has also reaffirmed his desire to play for the Hoosiers.

