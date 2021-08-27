Hoosiers hoping to add balance to offensive attack

Indiana unquestionably had an explosive offense in 2020, capable of pushing the ball down the field through the air.

But the Hoosiers also had a one-dimensional offense. While Indiana's passing game was potent, its rushing attack averaged only 3.3 yards per carry.

Indiana and coach Tom Allen want a more balanced offense in 2021, and to that end the Hoosiers brought in USC transfer Stephen Carr, a former top recruit, at running back. But improving the running backs room won't be enough; after all, the Hoosiers had two-time All-Big Ten performer Stevie Scott III in the backfield last season.

IU also needs to improve up front. The offensive line, which surrendered the fewest sacks per game in the Big Ten but was much less successful in run blocking, will have to be better.

“There were games that I don't want to rehash last year because last year is last year,” Indiana offensive line coach and run game coordinator Darren Hiller said. “But there were games where we didn't run the football very well. We are always trying to establish the run game ... but the consistency wasn't there.”

Fixing that issue has been the main objective for the offensive line during the offseason and through fall camp.

The good news for the Hoosiers is that there is plenty of experience and size returning up front. Tackles Caleb Jones and Matthew Bedford and guards Dylan Powell (a Stanford transfer prior to the 2020 season) and Mike Katic (Indiana's 2020 Offensive Newcomer of the Year) are all returning starters, and all weigh at least 310 pounds.

In the middle of those four will be another transfer, 6-foot-5, 320-pound center Zack Carpenter, who started two games at Michigan as a redshirt freshman last season before arriving in Bloomington in the spring.

Snider graduate Randy Holtz, a 6-7, 340-pound redshirt freshman, was listed as the backup right guard on the depth chart before fall camp.

The linemen have found it much easier to communicate this offseason because of the reduction in virus-related restrictions. The Hoosiers have met more often face to face rather than in the smaller cohorts that dominated last offseason and fall camp.

“It has been great to communicate our mistakes, correct those mistakes, and come out on the next play and make great things happen,” Bedford said. “That is all we care about. ... We can talk and communicate after practice about how we messed up a play or (say), 'Let me go talk this person.'”

That improvement in communication, which Jones called “night and day” from last season, has the line believing they can help the Hoosiers reach the lofty expectations Allen has set for the team.

“The sky is the limit for this team,” Jones said. “I truly believe we can go as far as we want to go as a unit, as far as we are willing to work ... We are making sure that we can open gaps for our running backs and make our offense as balanced as it should be.”

dsinn@jg.net