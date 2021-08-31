Hoosiers' expectations high after last season

The phrase “first time since ... ” was thrown around a lot during Indiana's 2020 season.

It was the program's best campaign since it went to the only Rose Bowl in team history in the late 1960s. Indiana made it its mission in the offseason to ensure that its upward trajectory does not plateau there, however.

“We came here with a vision to be able to change the expectations and create belief,” coach Tom Allen said. “That process is ongoing, and so we're embracing it. But you got to be able to have those earmuffs and blinders and to be able to create the focus that you want (going into the season).”

Here is a look Indiana football in 2021.

5 facts

• Indiana is coming off a 6-2 season that saw the Hoosiers rise as high as No. 7 in the AP Poll, the program's highest ranking since 1967. Only a 42-35 loss to then-No. 3 Ohio State derailed a perfect regular season.

• The Hoosiers earned a bid to the Outback Bowl last season and played a 4-5 Mississippi team that was too fast for Indiana in a 26-20 Hoosiers loss. Indiana has not won a bowl game since 1991, dropping six in a row, including four in the last six years.

• Indiana is led by Allen, entering his fifth season. He was named Big Ten Coach of the Year last season. He also earned American Football Coaches Association National Coach of the Year accolades. Allen's team motto, “Love each other,” has become a program staple.

• The Hoosiers ran for just 3.3 yards per carry last season. Three-time All-Big Ten running back Stevie Scott III has departed for the NFL, but Stephen Carr, a former five-star recruit, transferred in from USC. The running backs are led by new position coach Deland McCullough, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs.

• Indiana returns Big Ten Receiver of the Year Ty Fryfogle, who became the first player in Big Ten history to have 200 yards receiving in back-to-back games last season. Fryfogle averaged 19.5 yards per catch as one of the best deep-ball receivers in the country.

4 key players

• Jack Tuttle, QB: Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is talented but has struggled to stay healthy. Tuttle, his backup, was called upon to start the final two games last season, beating Wisconsin and losing in the bowl game.

• DJ Matthews, SR: Whop Philyor finished his IU career fourth in receptions and ninth in receiving yards in program history. With Philyor departed for the NFL, the Hoosiers need Matthews, a blazing fast transfer from Florida State, to plug the hole at slot receiver.

• Tiawan Mullen, CB: One of the top returning corners in the country, Mullen was an All-American in 2020, the first IU cornerback to ever earn the distinction. He locks down one side of the field and is also effective on blitzes (31/2 sacks last season).

• Marcelino McCrary-Ball, DB: One of IU's most talented veterans, he missed all of 2020 with an ACL tear. He returns to provide much-needed speed and on-field leadership to the defensive backfield.

3 key games

• Sept. 4 at Iowa: There is no time to ramp up. If the Hoosiers lose to the 18th-ranked Hawkeyes in the season opener, whispers will begin that Indiana is overrated and 2020 was a fluke.

• Oct. 2 at Penn State: The Hoosiers upset the Nittany Lions 36-35 in a season-defining victory last year. Penix's stretch for the goal line on the winning 2-point conversion instantly became iconic. Penn State remembers too, and IU will have to deal with 100,000 fans screaming for revenge.

• Oct. 23 vs. Ohio State: The game everyone has circled. The Buckeyes come to Bloomington after barely escaping a furious comeback from the Hoosiers in Columbus last season. Indiana won't sneak up on the Scarlet and Gray this year.

2 questions

• Can Penix stay healthy?: Indiana's All-Big Ten quarterback has suffered season-ending injuries in all three of his seasons in Bloomington. He is 100% heading into the season after tearing his ACL in November, and the Hoosiers need him to stay that way. Tuttle is good, but Penix is the straw that stirs the drink on this team.

• How good are the transfers?: From Matthews to Carr to Ryder Anderson and Jaren Handy at defensive end, Zach Carpenter at center and Camron Buckley at wideout, the Hoosiers have transfers all over the place in key spots. How quickly can they mesh with the returning players?

1 big thing

Expectations: For the first time in half a century, Indiana is expected to be good, and the Hoosiers expect as much from themselves. Allen has emphasized that the team's goal is a trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten championship game. The program has become a viable Big Ten contender mostly away from the spotlight. That's over now.

