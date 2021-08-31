Transfer Carr gives offense running threat

On the Monday before No. 17 Indiana takes on 18th-ranked Iowa in the Hoosiers' 2021 season-opener, coach Tom Allen announced that Stephen Carr had won the competition to be the starting running back.

“For him at that position it became pretty obvious,” Allen said. “There's no doubt, he came here and knew he had to earn that and I believe that he has. ... It was really, from day one he came here with zero entitlement at all, knew he had to earn the spot, ready to work, total team guy.”

By all accounts, the transfer from USC worked hard from the moment he arrived in Bloomington, and the coaching staff and his IU teammates have emphasized how well he fits in with the team's culture.

All of that can be true, but the main reason that Carr won the job is likely more straightforward. Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan articulated it after the fifth-year senior stood out at one of Indiana's intrasquad scrimmages.

“Real simple answer: He makes people miss and he breaks tackles,” Sheridan said. “When you look at trying to get people the football, you're looking for guys who can do that.”

Indiana is certainly looking for players like that in the run game. The Hoosiers lost Stevie Scott III, the only player in program history to run for 10 touchdowns three seasons in a row, from a group that gained only 3.3 yards per carry last season, the second-worst rate in the Big Ten.

Indiana spent the offseason emphasizing a better ground attack, with the expectation that will open up an already-prolific passing offense.

“The run game is definitely something a team needs,” quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said. “That opens up the pass plays. For a quarterback, if I have run reads, I can pull the ball and make them respect it. Carry out my fakes and stuff, make them respect me, even if I can just pull one guy out of the box. I feel like we take that very seriously.”

Seriously enough that Indiana put on a full-court press and coaxed Kansas City Chiefs running backs coach Deland McCullough into taking the same job with the Hoosiers. McCullough then persuaded Carr, whom he'd coached during a stint at USC, to leave the running back's dream school and play his final season of eligibility 2,000 miles away.

Now, Carr is the man in the backfield and maybe the key to Indiana's offense. If he can provide a big-play threat, just enough to keep defenses honest, Penix, Ty Fryfogle, Miles Marshall and the rest could feast through the air.

Carr, who gained 5 yards per carry and rushed for more than 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns in four seasons with the Trojans, welcomes that responsibility.

“There's always pressure,” said Carr, a top 25 player nationally coming out of high school. “It just all depends on how you're willing to prepare for that pressure. You've gotta be prepared for the moment, you can't let that moment get to you. Pressure makes diamonds. You have to love being in pressure situations.

“You're going to thrive or you're going to fall, and I love those situations.”

It was not easy for Carr, who grew up barely 15 miles from Los Angeles in Gardena, California, to leave USC.

But the opportunity to get out on his own – and to play again for McCullough, from whom Carr said he has learned more than any other coach – was too great to pass up.

Now that he's away from home and reunited with his former coach, Carr professes himself to be “tuned in” and ready to help Indiana do something his former team has done more than any other program in college football: reach the Rose Bowl.

“I think we're going to win a lot of games this year,” Carr said. “We're headed for that Big Ten championship, we just gotta stay focused and keep preparing the way we are right now.”

