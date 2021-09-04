Difficult test awaits Hoosiers: Opener at No. 18 Iowa

Indiana's 2020 season was one to remember.

The Hoosiers earned ultra-rare wins over Penn State and Michigan, nearly toppled Ohio State and ascended into the top 10 of the AP Poll for the first time in more than 50 years.

But they believe that an even better season might be in the offing a year later. With Michael Penix Jr. healthy at quarterback, Big Ten Receiver of the Year Ty Fryfogle back on the outside and All-Americans Micah McFadden and Tiawan Mullen anchoring the defense, the Hoosiers could, if everything breaks right, put together a season that joins the ranks of 1946 and 1967 as the best in program history.

“We're going to attack the season like never before,” Mullen said. “We have expectations. We don't worry about what outsiders say. We worry about who's in our program. We believe in who we are. We don't change who we are. We're real excited for the season and what's ahead. It will be a special journey for the Indiana Hoosiers.”

Of course, the 17th-ranked Hoosiers have to win a game first.

Indiana's season, holding so much promise and the highest expectations for the program since it opened 1968 ranked 13th following a trip to the Rose Bowl the previous season, gets underway this afternoon when the Hoosiers travel to Iowa City to take on No. 18 Iowa in a cross-divisional Big Ten matchup.

There will be no time to ease in with a walkover. Iowa is coming off a successful season of its own – 6-2 and six straight wins to end the season – and will be backed by a crowd of close to 65,000 at Kinnick Stadium that will be getting to watch the Hawkeyes in person for the first time since 2019.

In many ways, Indiana is trying to emulate the model of year-after-year success that coach Kirk Ferentz has achieved in his more than two decades leading the Hawkeyes. Since 2000, Iowa has won fewer than six games in a season only once and it has won at least eight games every year since 2015, with the exception of the shortened 2020 season.

“(They) have a consistency that no matter who is out there each given year they play at a certain standard and that's what you see from them,” said Indiana coach Tom Allen, the reigning Big Ten Coach of the Year. “So there's a reason why some are picking them to win the West (Division); it's seemed that way every year, they're always in the conversation. So hats off to them and we gotta play really good.”

Iowa is indeed one of the favorites to win the Big Ten West, along with Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes return starting quarterback Spencer Petras, though he wasn't particularly explosive last season, completing less than 58% of his passes for only 6.4 yards per attempt.

But where Iowa does have explosion is at running back, in junior Tyler Goodson, who was one of the best backs in the Big Ten in 2020. Goodson ran for 762 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games, gaining 5.3 yards per carry, though he will be running behind an offensive line that lost some key pieces.

The Hoosiers will have to match Goodson's big play ability with Penix, who will be taking contact for the first time since he ran out of bounds against Maryland in November and tore his ACL along the way. The left-handed gunslinger professes himself 100% healthy and he has Fryfogle – plus Miles Marshall, Peyton Hendershot, Camron Buckley and others – to whom he can throw, but Indiana won't really know whether Penix is the same quarterback until he drops back to pass for the first time.

“I trust that everything is OK,” Penix said. “The trainers have been doing a great job of getting me back on the field. As far as all of the injuries, I'm not really worried about that. I just want to go play football.”

All the Hoosiers do.

Note: Penix, Fryfogle, long-snapper Sean Wracher, IU basketball players Michael Durr and Anthony Leal and IU Olympic silver medal-winning diver Andrew Capobianco are using social media accounts to post a promo video for this weekend's NHRA U.S. Nationals race at Lucas Oil Raceway in suburban Indianapolis. It's the first time a motorsports league has paid prominent college players to help sell tickets, allowed by the new Name, Image and Likeness rules the NCAA implemented July 1.

dsinn@jg.net