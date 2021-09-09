Hoosiers, Boilermakers renew rivalry Jan. 20

New Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson experienced the intensity of the Indiana-Purdue rivalry as a player for the Hoosiers from 1977 to 1980. He'll get his first taste of it as a coach Jan. 20, when his team plays host to the Boilermakers at Assembly Hall.

The January clash will be the latest chance for the Hoosiers to end their run of futility against their in-state foe, which has won nine games in a row in the series and 12 of the last 13. Indiana will make a return trip to Purdue on March 5, the final game of the regular season for both teams, the Big Ten announced Wednesday.

The Big Ten released its full schedule, including 20-game slates for each of the league's 14 teams. The Hoosiers open their conference schedule Dec. 4 against Nebraska at Assembly Hall, while Purdue welcomes Iowa to Mackey Arena on Dec. 3.

Indiana follows its Big Ten opener with a difficult road matchup at Wisconsin on Dec. 8, where the Hoosiers have not won since 1998. The biggest week of the conference schedule will come in January, when IU faces conference favorites Purdue and Michigan at Assembly Hall in back-to-back games, on Jan. 20 and 23.

Purdue has its first road game in Big Ten play Dec. 9 when it travels to Piscataway, New Jersey, to take on Rutgers. The Boilermakers travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to face the Wolverines on Jan. 11, in what should be one of the marquee matchups of the Big Ten season. The Wolverines will visit Mackey Arena on Feb. 5.

Purdue will have a difficult two-game road trip in mid-January, traveling to Illinois on Jan. 17 and then going to Bloomington to face the Hoosiers.

Women

The Big Ten also released its women's basketball schedule Wednesday.

Coming off its first-ever Elite Eight appearance, Indiana will start its conference schedule Dec. 6 against Penn State at Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers will host defending conference champion Maryland, which defeated Indiana 84-80 last season, in Bloomington on Jan. 2 and again in College Park, on Feb. 25 or 26, the regular-season finale.

Indiana also announced Wednesday it will open its regular-season schedule against Kentucky at Assembly Hall on Nov. 14. The Wildcats beat Indiana 72-68 in Lexington last season.

Purdue, in its final season under coach Sharon Versyp, will start its Big Ten season Dec. 5 at Mackey Arena against Ohio State and will travel to Maryland three days later.

The Boilermakers and Hoosiers will meet Jan. 16 in West Lafayette and Feb. 6 in Bloomington.

dsinn@jg.net