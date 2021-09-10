Hoosiers hope home brings reboot

Indiana needs a reset.

The Hoosiers suffered one of the more deflating losses for the program in recent memory Saturday, falling 34-6 in the their season opener against then-No. 18 Iowa. Just like that, Indiana, a preseason top 25 team for the first time in 50 years, was cast out of the AP poll and its season, once holding so much promise, is no longer a guaranteed success.

For its part, Indiana is doing everything it can to put the loss to the Hawkeyes in the rearview mirror and turn its focus to its home opener Saturday against FCS foe Idaho, the first game since 2019 in which IU will play in front of its own fans at Memorial Stadium.

“We had some open, honest conversations and just heart-to-hearts about where we are and what we've got to do to get where we want to be,” Hoosiers coach Tom Allen said of discussions with his players after the loss to the Hawkeyes. “So I thought the guys responded well, ... moving on to our next opponent.

“The bottom line for me is it's how you respond to this kind of situation. So that's going to be the focus. And love our guys, believe in them and excited to see them learn from the things that happened on Saturday and press on and move forward.”

One of the keys to an Indiana bounce-back against the Vandals will be a better performance from quarterback Michael Penix Jr. He had one of the worst games of his career against Iowa, completing only 45.2% of his passes and throwing three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns.

Penix was playing his first game after tearing his ACL in November against Maryland, but he said the injury was not holding him back and it was more “small mistakes” that need to be corrected.

Allen, meanwhile, expressed confidence in his All-Big Ten quarterback.

“Just wasn't obviously himself,” Allen said of Penix's performance in Week 1. “You guys can all see that. I saw that. You saw that. But no wavering whatsoever within him. Just got to continue to work through the process. He's definitely 100% in regards to the knee.”

Penix would be helped significantly if IU's offensive line could take a step forward, as well. The Hoosiers' front did not play as well as the coaching staff expects Saturday and part of the problem was injuries: Indiana was missing projected starters Luke Haggard and Zach Carpenter, a Michigan transfer, on the line.

Allen said Haggard will return this week after being “dinged up” in Week 1, but it remains unclear whether Carpenter will be get on the field.

The Hoosiers are also somewhat shorthanded in the secondary. Josh Sanguinetti will start in place of All-Big Ten safety Devon Matthews, who suffered an upper body injury against Iowa, while 2017 Indiana Mr. Football Reese Taylor will get more snaps in place of All-Big Ten cornerback Jaylin Williams, who is doubtful to play.

Despite those losses, the Hoosiers had a good week of practice, Allen said.

“It was crisp and sharp, I do feel like that,” the fifth-year coach said. “I think it was good. I think it got better every day during the week. It wasn't that we practiced poorly last week either, but at the same time, that preparation didn't show up on game day, which is what really matters.”

The bottom line after the loss to Iowa is that Indiana still believes it is a good team and will win plenty this season. On Saturday, the Hoosiers have to show it on the field for the first time.

“I don't just think it, I know we are a good team,” defensive end Ryder Anderson said. “I feel like the bond we have; we really have a lot of faith in each other, we count on each other, and we love each other and that's not just a saying, it's real. Whenever we step on the field together, we are really going to battle for each other.

“I know what potential lies there. I know what we did on Saturday wasn't that, so we go to work.”

dsinn@jg.net