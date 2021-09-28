IU's Matthews tears ACL, out for season

Indiana receiver D.J. Matthews Jr. suffered a torn ACL while returning a punt during the Hoosiers' 33-31 win over Western Kentucky on Saturday, coach Tom Allen announced Monday. Matthews, a Florida State transfer, will miss the rest of the season.

Matthews, a graduate transfer in his first season with Indiana, had been one of the team's top playmakers through its first four games. He caught five passes for 120 yards against Cincinnati and returned a punt 81 yards for a touchdown in a win over Idaho.

In his absence, the Hoosiers will look to true freshmen Malachi Holt-Bennett and Jordyn Williams to play a larger role in the pass game, Allen said. Cornerback Reese Taylor, the 2017 Indiana Mr. Football, will return punts going forward. He did so in 2020 and gained 8.1 yards per return.

COLLEGES

Mastodons 7th at golf invitational

The Purdue Fort Wayne women's golf team shot a second-day 315 and finished seventh at the Golden Grizzlies Invitational at the Katke-Cousins Golf Course in Rochester, Michigan. Laura Caetano led the Mastodons with a 79-75-154 to finish 13th overall.

FOOTBALL

NFL news

Kansas City coach Andy Reid was released from a hospital Monday after he felt ill and was taken by ambulance to be treated for dehydration following the Chiefs' 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Chiefs coordinators Steve Spagnuolo and Eric Bieniemy ran the Monday film reviews. ...

Kansas City is signing former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon, who was recently reinstated by the NFL after violations of its policies on substance abuse and performance-enhancing substances. Gordon's agents, Eric Dounn and Matt Leist, confirmed that Gordon was headed to Kansas City and planned to sign on to the practice squad. The expectation is he will join the active roster as soon as he's up to speed. ...

New York Giants leading tackler Blake Martinez is going to miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his left leg. ...

Jacksonville traded cornerback CJ Henderson, the ninth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, to Carolina in exchange for tight end Dan Arnold. The deal also includes a swap of draft picks in 2022: Jacksonville gets Carolina's third-rounder, the Panthers get a fifth-rounder in return from the Jaguars. ...

Second-year receiver KJ Hamler of Denver will miss the rest of the season with a torn left ACL. Hamler finished the season with five catches for 74 yards. He tied for the league's longest catch in the preseason, an 80-yard touchdown grab on a pass from Drew Lock.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Carroll draws Bruins in tennis

Carroll, the top-ranked local tennis team in last week's rankings at No. 11, will open its home sectional against Northrop, and the winner will go on to play Blackhawk Christian as the IHSAA released the boys tennis state tournament draw. No. 16 Homestead will play Wayne on its home courts in the sectional semifinals, and Bishop Luers and Canterbury are in the other semi. Bishop Dwenger, which has won 10 straight sectionals, drew South Side in the first round of the Concordia Sectional. Sectional tournaments can begin as early as Wednesday and run as late as Saturday. Exact days and times for each match will be announced by host sites.

Luers stays No. 1 in football poll

Undefeated Bishop Luers remains the top-ranked team in Class 2A in this week's IFCA poll, and Leo (6-0) remains No. 2 in Class 4A in a week with little movement for local teams. Adams Central (5-1) remains No. 2 in Class A despite a route of rival South Adams. Bishop Dwenger snapped a two-game losing streak and rose two spots to No. 6 in Class 5A. Carroll (5-1) is once again No. 10 in Class 6A. Eastside (6-0) remains No. 7 in Class 2A.