No. 4 Penn State beats Indiana 24-0 with strong defense

STATE COLLEGE, Pa.  Sean Clifford threw for 178 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 4 Penn State beat Indiana 24-0 on Saturday.

Jahan Dotson caught a pair of touchdown passes, Brenton Strange added one and Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) forced eight punts, two turnovers and blocked a field goal for their ninth straight victory.

Jordan Stout added a 50-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State opened the scoring on its second drive when Clifford scrambled left and flung a 10-yard pass to Strange with 5:28 to play in the first quarter.

Raheem Layne intercepted Clifford's pass in Penn State territory on the Nittany Lions next possession. Although Layne returned it to the 13, the Hoosiers couldnt crack Penn States stout red zone defense. They ran four plays inside the 5 only to turn the ball over on downs on a fourth-and-short try.

The Hoosiers (2-3, 0-2) wouldnt get any closer to the end zone the rest of the night.

Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions responded with their longest drive of the season.

They got a boost from running back Keyvone Lee who took off for a 44-yard gain up the middle on second down. He added a 21-yard run moments later to set Penn State up inside the 5. Clifford capped the sequence with a rollout pass to Dotson in the back of the end zone. The 8-yard scoring toss made it 14-0 with 13:31 to play in the first half.

Indianas opening second-half possession ended badly when Penix was sacked by linebacker Brandon Smith. Penix went down on his left shoulder and was down on the field for a few minutes. He walked to the locker room and was replaced by Jack Tuttle.

The backup didnt fare much better. On his first dropback, Tuttle was sacked hard on third down by Arnold Ebiketie.

Penn State put together another strong drive and increased its lead to 21-0 when Clifford, throwing on the run again, found Dotson cutting inside Indianas defense for a 30-yard score.

Tuttle gave Indiana some life when he completed his next three passes for a combined 58 yards, steering his teammates into scoring position midway through the third. But the drive stalled, and Smith blocked a 30-yard field goal attempt by Charles Campbell three plays later.

THE TAKEAWAY

Indiana: The Hoosiers played well enough on defense and held Penn States big-play offense to just 14 first-half points. Offensively, however, Indiana had very little going on. Penix completed just eight of his first 19 throws for 109 yards and one interception and no matter who Indianas QB is moving forward, theyll need more help from everyone around them if this team wants to make any progress.

Penn State: Clifford continues to play well and the Nittany Lions got more out of their running game by getting Lee involved. The Penn State defense mightve played its best game of the season. Indianas offense was smothered all night, and neither QB had time or space to throw with any accuracy.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Penn State will have room to move up after No. 3 Oregon fell to unranked Stanford.

UP NEXT

Indiana: Hosts No. 17 Michigan State on Oct. 16.

Penn State: At No. 5 Iowa on Saturday.