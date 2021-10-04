Penix injures shoulder in IU's loss to Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Penn State defenders get excited when they're asked to defend short fields these days. It is what the fourth-ranked Nittany Lions do best.

Penn State forced eight punts, two turnovers and blocked a field goal to lift the Nittany Lions to a 24-0 victory over Indiana late Saturday night.

Indiana lost quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to a shoulder injury on the opening possession of the second half when he was sacked by linebacker Brandon Smith.

Penix went down on his left shoulder and was down on the field for a few minutes. He walked to the locker room and was replaced by Jack Tuttle.

Indiana coach Tom Allen said after the game that Penix injured his throwing shoulder and would undergo further tests when the team returns home.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford threw for 178 yards and three touchdowns, Jahan Dotson caught a pair of touchdown passes, Brenton Strange added one and Jordan Stout added a 50-yard field goal in the fourth quarter in the Nittany Lions' ninth straight victory.

“We're a defense who, it doesn't matter the score, doesn't matter what time of the game it is, we're going to go out there and play at a high level,” defensive tackle P.J. Mustipher said. “That's who we are. Throughout the game, we're going to keep going.”

Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) opened the scoring on its second drive when Clifford scrambled left and flung a 10-yard pass to Strange with 5:28 to play in the first quarter.

Raheem Layne intercepted Clifford's pass in Penn State territory on the Nittany Lions' next possession. Although Layne returned it to the 13, the Hoosiers couldn't crack Penn State's defense. They ran four plays inside the 5 only to turn the ball over on downs on a fourth-and-short try.

The Hoosiers (2-3, 0-2) didn't get any closer to the end zone the rest of the night.

“I thought that was a huge play,” Franklin said. “Defensively, I just think we're playing really good, complimentary defensive football. I don't know if we're overwhelming in any area, but I think the defense is doing their job.”

After the defensive stop, the Nittany Lions responded with their longest drive of the season.

They got a boost from running back Keyvone Lee who took off for a 44-yard gain up the middle on second down. He added a 21-yard run moments later to set Penn State up inside the 5. Clifford capped the sequence with a rollout pass to Dotson in the back of the end zone. The 8-yard scoring toss made it 14-0 with 13:31 to play in the first half.

After Penix's injury, Tuttle didn't fare much better. On his first dropback, Tuttle was sacked hard on third down by Arnold Ebiketie.

“They played good defense,” Allen said. “They make it really hard to run the football. We have to make sure we take that pressure off our throwing game, stay on the field and get first downs.”

With Indiana down 21-0, Tuttle completed his next three passes, steering his teammates into scoring position midway through the third. But the drive stalled, and Smith blocked a 30-yard field goal attempt by Charles Campbell.