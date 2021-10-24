Buckeyes extend win streak over Hoosiers to 27

BLOOMINGTON – C.J. Stroud threw four touchdown passes and TreVeyon Henderson scored three times Saturday night, leading No. 5 Ohio State to a 54-7 rout at Indiana.

The Buckeyes (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) have won 27 straight against the Hoosiers – the longest active streak against a single opponent in the Football Bowl Subdivision. .

After Henderson broke a 7-all tie with a 21-yard TD run late in the first quarter, the short-handed Hoosiers (2-5, 0-4) never had a chance. Ohio State scored the final 37 points of the first half and coach Ryan Day pulled his starters after three quarters.

Quarterback Jack Tuttle replaced injured Indiana starter Michael Penix Jr. for the second straight week but didn't last long. Tuttle left after appearing to injure his right foot while capping Indiana's opening possession with a 7-yard TD pass to Peyton Hendershot.

Tuttle returned briefly in the second quarter after backups Donaven McCulley and Grant Gremel entered for the Hoosiers' second and third series. But Tuttle left after taking just two more snaps.

Stroud was 21 of 28 for 266 yards. Henderson ran nine times for 81 yards and two scores, all in the first half.

The takeaway

Ohio State: The Buckeyes have been steamrolling opponents since a Week 2 loss to Oregon – and the trip to Bloomington was no problem. They scored 30 points – in the second quarter – and have won five in a row by an average margin of 41.6 points. It's the second half of the schedule that poses the real obstacle to Ohio State.

Indiana: The Hoosiers have lost three straight – all against top-10 teams – and all five losses this season have come against opponents who started this weekend ranked in the top 11.

State pack

Ohio State: Henderson has scored 14 TDs this season, four short of Maurice Clarett's school record for a freshman. He moved past Art Schlichter and Joel Payton (13) for second Saturday.

Indiana: Hendershot had five receptions for 35 yards and one score, becoming the Hoosiers' top pass-catcher among tight ends.