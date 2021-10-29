Hoosiers leaning toward freshman

When Indiana got a signed letter of intent from Lawrence North standout Donaven McCulley, it appeared to signal a potential shift in the state's recruiting terrain. Here was a four-star quarterback, ranked as the second-best player in Indiana in the class of 2021, choosing the Hoosiers. It was one of several signs that Indiana was starting to compete for the top talent within the state's borders.

But McCulley's signing was supposed to be more of a symbolic moment, at least for the moment. He would play basketball as a senior at Lawrence North, get to Indiana in June and then redshirt as a freshman before potentially competing for the starting job in 2022.

That carefully laid plan has disappeared over the last several weeks. Instead of bringing the 6-foot-5, 200-pound McCulley along slowly, the true freshman has suddenly been thrown into the fire, leading the Hoosiers for a handful of drives against No. 5 Ohio State on Saturday following injuries to top quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Jack Tuttle.

As the Hoosiers (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten) get set to play Maryland on the road this weekend, a game they almost certainly must win to maintain hope of reaching a bowl game for the third straight season, McCulley might be the first-string quarterback.

“You're trying to help him and put him in positions to be successful,” offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said this week. “Call plays he feels comfortable with and that he's repped in practice. It's recognizing the quality of the competition he's going against is different than the scout team that he's been working against.”

It remains unclear how much McCulley will actually play against the Terps (4-3, 1-3). Penix and Tuttle are both “week to week,” according to coach Tom Allen, and the Hoosiers have been cagey about their statuses. Allen admitted, however, that McCulley and walk-on Grant Gremel, who also played in the 54-7 loss to the Buckeyes, have gotten the majority of the reps this week.

“Since those guys have had so little preparation, that's been the focus, to get those guys the reps they need,” Allen said.

McCulley ran a pared-down portion of the playbook that had been installed for him in practice once he was promoted to backup following Penix's injury against Penn State on Oct. 2. The plays McCulley ran mostly involved him using his athleticism, either to run the ball, create the threat of the quarterback run or move outside of the pocket before throwing.

The freshman only hit on 1 of 6 pass attempts, but the completion was a demonstration of his considerable gifts: a perfect throw to the sideline while moving to his right for a gain of 30 yards.

After a week of taking most of the reps with the first-team offense, McCulley's demeanor has changed, Allen said.

“A calmness, of just letting your talent be what it is,” Allen said of McCulley's progress this week. “Not trying to press and not feel like you have to go out there and put everything on your shoulders and just relax and play football. Make your reads, (be comfortable) in the system.”

Note: Injured cornerbacks Tiawan Mullen (foot), an All-American, and Reese Taylor will be game-time decisions against Maryland, Allen said Thursday.

