IU unable to complete comeback

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Taulia Tagovailoa and Maryland can still move the ball through the air, even after a couple big injuries on the receiving corps.

Tagovailoa threw for 419 yards and two touchdowns, and the Terrapins snapped their three-game losing streak with a 38-35 victory over Indiana on Saturday. Maryland is without receivers Dontay Demus and Jeshaun Jones, lost to season-ending injuries earlier this month, but Tagovailoa still had the program's biggest passing game since 1993.

“It just feels good to win,” Tagovailoa said. “The stats, and all that stuff, obviously it comes with it.”

The Terrapins (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) trailed 17-14 after a 66-yard touchdown run by Indiana's Stephen Carr in the third, but Maryland answered with two touchdown drives before the quarter was over.

“Had a chance after we took the lead on that big run by Stephen, and two straight scoring drives just killed us,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said.

Challen Faamatau put the Terps ahead with a 1-yard scoring run, and then Tagovailoa connected with Carlos Carriere for a 14-yard touchdown that made it 28-17.

Tagovailoa's second touchdown pass came in the final quarter on a 45-yard catch-and-run by Carriere.

Then Donaven McCulley threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Hendershot for the Hoosiers (2-6, 0-5), and a 2-point conversion made it 35-28.

Joseph Petrino made a 41-yard field goal with 1:20 remaining to make it a 10-point game.

McCulley's 8-yard touchdown pass to Hendershot made it 38-35 with a minute to play, but Maryland recovered the ensuing onside kick.

“The kids didn't quit, they kept fighting,” Allen said. “We needed to get one more stop, and we didn't get any takeaways.”

With starter Michael Penix Jr. and backup Jack Tuttle injured, McCulley started at quarterback for the Hoosiers. The freshman was 14 of 25 for 242 yards and two touchdowns.

“I think it was the whole team coming together,” Hendershot said. “We have a freshman quarterback and it made the team come together and play harder. I feel like we had great energy. We came out early and were sluggish, but we didn't lay down.”