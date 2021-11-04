Michigan's run game getting IU's attention

It's a football cliché that in order to win a team must run the ball and stop the run.

But that axiom might never be more true than when Indiana faces No. 9 Michigan on Saturday at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) have one of the best and most heavily used rushing attacks in the country, notching 5.3 yards per carry and rolling up nearly 240 yards per contest. All season, Michigan has demonstrated one fundamental instinct on offense: run the ball and keep running until someone stops it.

That remained true during Michigan's first loss of the season, a 37-33 defeat to Michigan State on Saturday. Michigan ran the ball 34 times for 146 yards in that loss.

“Michigan State just scored more points than (Michigan) did, it wasn't like (the Spartans) stopped them,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said.

Michigan has also fielded one of the nation's best rush defenses this season, but cracks appeared when Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III ran for 197 yards and five touchdowns.

The Hoosiers (2-6, 0-5), one loss from being eliminated from bowl eligibility, defeated Michigan in 2020, their first win in the series since 1987. To make it back-to-back victories for the first time since 1958 and 1959, Indiana has to at least hold its own in the trenches.

That will start with keeping the Wolverines from getting to the edge. Michigan's two-headed monster at running back is very good in space, with the smaller Blake Corum using speed and elusiveness to escape would-be tacklers and the bruising Hassan Haskins simply running through (or, at times, jumping over) them. The pair has combined for 20 touchdowns this season and change-of-pace quarterback JJ McCarthy provides an extra running threat in short-yardage situations.

“You've got to set edges, you've got to keep the ball in between your defenders and you have to swarm (the ball) with effort and energy on every play,” Hoosiers defensive coordinator Charlton Warren said.

Indiana needs to establish the run against the Wolverines to take some pressure off true freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley. McCulley would make his second career start if, as appears likely, top QBs Michael Penix Jr. and Jack Tuttle remain out with injuries.

The athletic McCulley also adds a dimension to the Indiana run game. He's taken some big hits on run plays in recent weeks, but is confident in his ability to compete in the Big Ten.

“It's about popping up, not letting anyone see you flinch,” McCulley said.

The Wolverines will be looking for any sign that Indiana is flinching.

Note: Freshman lineman Vinny Fiacable, a Fort Wayne native and Bishop Dwenger graduate, was Indiana's offensive scout team player of the week leading up to last weekend's game against Maryland, Allen said Monday.

