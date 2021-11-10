Hoosiers credit fans after winning opener

BLOOMINGTON – Trayce Jackson-Davis enjoyed having the fans back inside Indiana's home arena Tuesday night.

He thought they made a difference, too.

The preseason All-American scored 21 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to help Indiana withstand Eastern Michigan's frantic second-half rally to hold on for a 68-62 victory.

“I know dang near half of our team had never experienced an Assembly Hall crowd before,” he said. “They really helped us, and I think got them (the Eagles) out of their rhythm, too.”

Indiana has won 22 of its last 23 season openers and led this one from start to finish, giving new coach Mike Woodson a win in his first college game after spending the last quarter-century on NBA benches.

For 25 minutes, it looked as if the Hoosiers would cruise behind a dominant defense. But after extending the lead to 48-28 with 14:21 to go, things started going awry.

Eastern Michigan scored the next nine points to trim the deficit to 11. Then Noah Farrakhan started making perimeter shots and when he knocked down a short jumper 2:46 left to cap a 16-3 spurt, Indiana's lead shrunk to 59-58.

“Finally when we start playing a lot better, moving the ball, sharing it, getting better shots that's what ignited our comeback,” first-year coach Stan Heath said after his debut. “We showed that we're going to fight and compete and I'm happy with that.”

But after struggling at the free-throw line in the closing minutes, Indiana made just enough to prevent Eastern Michigan from taking the lead.

Farrakhan made three 3-pointers and finished with 18 points. Bryce McBride added 12.

“It's good to be back home and the fan base here is like no other fan base,” Woodson said. “They stay in the game all the way from the beginning to the end and that's helpful for our young team as we grow.”

Big picture

Indiana: With three new starters, a revamped roster and new philosophies at both ends of the floor, this looked like a completely different team. Yes, the Hoosiers need more offensive consistency to close out wins. But they played tight, strong defense most of the night and that proved to be the difference.

Notes: Indiana's Xavier Johnson scored 14 points in his debut. ... The Hoosiers committed just eight turnovers. ... Indiana forced a shot-clock violation on its first defensive possession and also forced a five-second call in the first half. ... The Hoosiers started their 50th season of play inside Assembly Hall. Former coach Bob Knight won the first game in the building, defeating Ball Sate 84-77 on Dec. 1, 1971.