Hoosiers want more after 1st Elite 8 run

Indiana point guard Ali Patberg is entering her seventh season of college basketball.

Patberg, a three-time All-Big Ten performer for the Hoosiers since transferring from Notre Dame prior to the 2017-18 season, had already been in college for a half-dozen years when she led Indiana to its first-ever Elite Eight in 2020-21. But she decided to return for one more season, in the hopes of helping the program take the final step in its long building process.

“We went all the way to the Elite Eight and we lost – yeah, we lost,” Patberg told a packed Assembly Hall at Hoosier Hysteria. “My choice is to come back here, to have an opportunity to win a national championship. ... I've been seeing those (men's basketball national championship) banners up for as long as I can remember and our goal is to bring one home to the Hall.”

There is every reason to believe the Hoosiers, whose season starts tonight with a road game against Butler, are capable of fulfilling that aspiration.

Indiana is coming off its best season in program history, which featured a 16-2 Big Ten record, a top 10 ranking for the first time and the Elite Eight run. The Hoosiers' dream season came to an end with a 66-53 loss to eventual runner-up Arizona.

The loss to the Wildcats serves as fuel for a team that returns all five starters and is ranked No. 8 in the preseason AP poll.

“There's a different sort of level of urgency with this group,” coach Teri Moren said. “They got a taste of it, the success they had, they liked it. So I think they return with just another level of passion, commitment, energy level. They know what's at stake. They're playing for something bigger. ... I really do think we have the pieces.”

Indiana's veterans could credibly claim to have transformed the program. After Tyra Buss and Amanda Cahill helped turn the Hoosiers from a Big Ten afterthought into a team good enough to win the NIT and reach the early rounds of the NCAA Tournament, Patberg, Grace Berger and their teammates have taken the program a level higher, turning it into a true contender in the loaded Big Ten.

Some players could have moved on after that. Instead, they used the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA during the pandemic.

“We're not looking at it as pressure, because we still feel like we're that blue-collar team that hasn't done anything,” said Berger, an All-American guard. “We're just showing up to get 1% better and accomplish the goals we've set for ourselves.”

