Allen leans on veterans to keep IU motivated

That was the offseason buzzword for Indiana, a team that had some for the first time in decades. There was talk of the mindset necessary to manage those projections and discussions of what it would mean for the program to meet the hype, to reach the Big Ten championship and play in an elite bowl game.

Two months into the season, those expectations have vanished. The Hoosiers' season has gone awry during a five-game losing streak that has left Indiana out of contention for any bowl, much less a New Year's Six slot.

With three games remaining, including a matchup Saturday against Rutgers (4-5, 1-5 Big Ten), only one question remains for the Hoosiers (2-7, 0-6): What happens after your goals are out of reach?

“We talked a lot (Sunday) about how we finish,” fifth-year coach Tom Allen said. “That's how you're remembered as a group. ... I know they're hurting. Obviously they are, physically and mentally and all of the above. ... We need these guys to step up, and it is truly an issue of what you're made of on the inside.”

Allen said he is going to lean on the team's leadership to emphasize that the final games of the season matter, even if Indiana will be playing more for pride than anything else.

The coach planned to meet with some of the team's veterans this week to get that message across. Speaking after Saturday's 29-7 loss to No. 9 Michigan, linebacker and captain Micah McFadden sounded as though he didn't need a reminder.

“Expectations were high at the beginning, and this isn't what we expected,” McFadden said. “This hurts. ... I'm not going to give up on anybody on this team. We're not bowl-eligible, but this team is going to keep fighting until the very end. I don't see anybody giving up, hanging their head in there, it's just unfortunate. But I think everyone's going to keep fighting for each other and the love of the game.”

Allen finds himself in an unfamiliar position. Saturday will be the first game of his tenure in which Indiana has been eliminated from bowl eligibility before kickoff.

After piloting the program to heights it has not reached in half a century, Allen's ability to motivate his team the rest of this season might determine whether 2021 is a blip in an ascension that resumes next year or a return to earth.

“There's no doubt this has been a major disappointment and frustration, way different than any of us ever expected, thought, even imagined would happen,” Allen said. “It tests who you are and what you are and what you believe and really truly why you believe it. I think that's why these times are very, very difficult, and they're not a whole lot of fun, but they're part of life.”

Notes: Starting running back Stephen Carr suffered an ankle injury in the Hoosiers' loss to Michigan and it is unclear whether he will be able to play Saturday, Allen said. The USC transfer has 600 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns this season. ... Injured quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. and Jack Tuttle will practice this week and will take reps alongside freshman Donaven McCulley. It remains unclear whether Penix or Tuttle will be healthy enough to play Saturday. ... Defensive end Jaren Handy, who has 19 tackles, will likely miss Saturday's game with an injury, Allen said.

