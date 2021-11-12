Indiana vs. Northern Illinois

When: 7 p.m. today

Where: Assembly Hall, Bloomington

Records: Indiana (1-0), Northern Illinois (1-0)

Radio: 92.3 FM

Web: www.bigtenplus.com

Synopsis: Indiana opened the Mike Woodson era with a 68-62 win over Eastern Michigan on Tuesday and will follow that with a second straight MAC opponent to start the 2021-22 season. ... The Hoosiers led by as many as 21 against the Eagles, but saw the margin cut to one point with 2:47 remaining before putting the game away. ... Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, the 2019 Indiana Mr. Basketball, was a preseason All-American and started his season with 21 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and three blocks. ... Hoosiers point guard Xavier Johnson, who transferred from Pittsburgh, scored 14 points, dished three assists and turned the ball over three times in his IU debut. ... Indiana's shooting remains a problem. The Hoosiers went 4 for 24 from 3-point range, including an 0-for-3 performance from Northwestern transfer Miller Kopp, who was brought in to provide an outside threat. Forward Race Thompson, whom Woodson has been pushing to shoot more from the outside, went 0 for 4 from beyond the arc. Despite that lackluster performance, Woodson said he'll keep having his team shoot 3s: “These same guys have been making them in practice and they just gotta feel comfortable taking them in the game and making them. They will.” Indiana did not rank higher than 219th in the country in 3-point percentage in any of the last four seasons. ... Northern Illinois opened its season with a 71-64 upset win over Washington. NIU was led by senior guard Trendon Harkenson, who had 28 points and seven rebounds and went 6 of 11 from 3-point range. Wing Anthony Crump had 11 points and 11 rebounds. ... NIU went 3-16 last season and is in its first season under coach Rashon Burno, a former DePaul guard and assistant coach at Arizona State and Florida. ... Indiana will be back in action Wednesday when it hosts St. John's at 9 p.m. on Fox Sports 1.

– Dylan Sinn, The Journal Gazette