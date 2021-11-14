IU's misery continues with rout by Rutgers

BLOOMINGTON – Saturday was another frustrating day for Indiana, which started the season ranked No. 17 and embracing the highest expectations in decades.

But not much has gone right for the Hoosiers (2-8, 0-7 Big Ten) this season, and a home game against Rutgers slipped away fast, too.

Isaih Pacheco scored twice in the first quarter, and Rutgers scored 17 points off six turnovers to rout Indiana 38-3 to move within one win of becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2014.

“I'm excited, our guys are fighting,” Rutgers coach Greg Schiano said. “We want to write that story at the end of the year and now we have a chance. We'll see what we can do.”

Indiana quarterback Donoven McCulley botched a handoff on the first play. Rutgers defensive end Mohamed Toure recovered at the Hoosiers 21-yard line and four plays later, Pacheco scored on an 8-yard TD run.

“It was just a bad exchange,” McCulley said. “That just set the tone for the rest of the game, and it was hard to come back from that.”

Pacheco's 3-yard scoring run late in the first quarter made it 14-0 ,and Tyreem Powell's interception led to a 38-yard field goal that made it 17-0 less than a minute into the second quarter.

All the Hoosiers could muster was a 47-yard field goal to close the half.

For the Scarlet Knights (5-5, 2-5), this wasn't just another win.

It was their most lopsided victory in conference play since joining the Big Ten – easily surpassing the previous mark of 22 points against Indiana in 2015. Now comes the hard part – beating either No. 23 Penn State or Maryland to finish the job.

Rutgers earned some style points, too, when quarterback Noah Vedral threw a backward pass to offensive tackle Raiqwon O'Neal, who caught the ball around the 12-yard line and dove toward the pylon for a 7-yard TD run and a 31-3 lead in the third quarter.

O'Neal has converted that play into a score twice in two years.

“I couldn't do it without my guys up front,” O'Neal said. “They made a great block for me to get in there.”

Rutgers sealed it early in the third quarter when Ty Fryfogle fumbled a punt at the Indiana 10 and Aaron Young scored on the next play to make it 24-3.