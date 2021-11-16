IU women No. 4 in AP Top 25

After an impressive win, Indiana has vaulted to its best ranking ever: No. 4 in The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll.

The veteran Hoosiers had their best ranking ever at No. 8 in the preseason Top 25 and then had a week that included an 88-67 rout of then-No. 13 Kentucky.

South Carolina remained the top team in the poll, receiving 25 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Gamecocks had an impressive nine-point win at No. 5 North Carolina State to tip off the season.

The Gamecocks were followed by UConn, which garnered the other five No. 1 votes, and Maryland.

Purdue No. 6 in men's poll

Purdue reached its highest ranking since Feb. 12, 2018, when it ascended to No. 6 on Monday after dominant opening-week wins over Bellarmine and Indiana State.

The Boilermakers were two spots behind Michigan, its Big Ten co-favorite, which climbed two spots to No. 4. The Big Ten put a third team in the top 10 with No. 10 Illinois. Gonzaga (garnering 55 of 61 first-place votes), UCLA and Kansas held steady as the top 3.

MARQUETTE 67, No. 10 ILLINOIS 66: Tyler Kolek converted a steal into a go-ahead layup with 18 seconds left to lift the Golden Eagles (3-0) in Milwaukee.

No. 19 OHIO STATE 89, BOWLING GREEN 58: In Columbus, Ohio, Five players scored in double figures, led by E.J. Liddell and Meechie Johnson with 13 points apiece, as the Buckeyes (3-0) cruised.