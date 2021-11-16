No. 4 Indiana uses big run at end of half to rout Norfolk St

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Mackenzie Holmes and Aleksa Gulbe each scored 22 points to help No. 4 Indiana rout Norfolk State 72-42 on Tuesday night.

Holmes, who was named the Big Ten Player of the Week on Monday, scored 18 of her points in the first half. The Hoosiers (3-0) only led 22-21 in the second quarter before they scored the final 17 points of the half to go into the break up 18.

Indiana, which moved up to No. 4 in the poll on Monday for the school's best ranking ever, committed 22 turnovers but only allowed 23 points off them.

Norfolk State (2-2) was led by Deja Frances, who scored 12 points for the Spartans. Norfolk State shot just 25% from the field.

BIG PICTURE

Norfolk State: The Spartans struggled against their second consecutive Big Ten opponent after losing by 40 to No. 21 Ohio State on Sunday.

Indiana: The Hoosiers followed up their win over No. 19 Kentucky with a slow start but picked up the pace late in the second quarter and in the second half.

UP NEXT

Norfolk State: Returns home to face the College of Charleston, the first of two home games in a row.

Indiana: Visits Quinnipiac on Saturday in the first meeting between the two programs.