Pressure ramping up for IU

Indiana has eased into the Mike Woodson Era with a pair of victories against mid-major competition.

Tonight, the pressure gets turned up significantly when the Hoosiers play host to a talented, experienced and hungry St. John's team at Assembly Hall.

The Red Storm (2-0) are coming off a 16-11 season and are in Year 3 under coach Mike Anderson, who brought his 40 Minutes of Hell style from Arkansas and has turned St. John's into an up-tempo, high-scoring group that puts pressure on the ball.

“It's a really good opportunity for us, especially early in the season, to play a team that presses the whole game and gets up the floor and tries to speed you up,” Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “It's almost like a Big Ten level of play, so we're going to have to, especially the guards like X(avier Johnson) and Rob (Phinisee), just be patient with the ball and just make the right plays. I know they will.

“We're going to have to play at our own pace. We can't let them dictate the game, we have to dictate it to them.”

Johnson in particular can begin to prove his point guard bona fides against the Red Storm. The Pittsburgh transfer was a high-volume shooter with the Panthers, but Woodson has pressed him to be more of a floor general, even giving him the freedom to call his own plays.

Woodson said Johnson is “finding his groove” in the Hoosiers' offense. The senior guard has six assists and five turnovers in his first two games with IU.

“The last game he played really well for us and made all the right plays that we needed him to make as a point guard,” Woodson said of Johnson's 13-point performance against Northern Illinois, in which he went 4 for 5 from the field and added three assists. “But we haven't witnessed this kind of pressure. I'm anxious to see where we are and how our guards and our players in general react to pressure.”

St. John's comes in No. 1 in the country in scoring at 105 points per game, and the Red Storm has shot better than 48% from 3-point range in wins over St. Peter's and Mississippi Valley State. St. John's returned its two top scorers in 6-foot-8 Julian Champagnie and 6-foot Posh Alexander, and added a pair of familiar faces for IU in Rutgers transfer Montez Mathis and former Purdue forward Aaron Wheeler.

“It's a good challenge for myself and for our team, first real big test,” Johnson said. “It'll be fun. Our plan is to respect our opponent and come out on top each night. We have to protect our home court, that's the main thing we're focused on.”

But if St. John's tries to speed the game up, Johnson won't mind.

“I love playing at a fast pace,” he said, smiling. “I love playing (that way).”

