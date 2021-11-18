Indiana hangs on late to beat St. John's

BLOOMINGTON – Consider the first test of the Mike Woodson Era at Indiana passed. Barely.

The Hoosiers won their third straight game to start Woodson's tenure Wednesday, dispatching St. John's, their first power conference opponent, 76-74 behind another double-double from Trayce Jackson-Davis and an outstanding stretch from Jordan Geronimo in the game's biggest moment.

The Hoosiers (3-0) won their Gavitt Games matchup – a series that pits the Big Ten against the Big East – in front of a boisterous Assembly Hall crowd of 17,222 that provided Indiana's best home-court advantage since the 2019-20 campaign.

"That crowd, it was electric, honestly," said Jackson-Davis, who had 18 points and 10 rebounds. "Big thanks to them because last year (when fans were not permitted in the stadium during games because of the coronavirus pandemic), we lost a lot of games like that. Having that crowd, coming into Assembly Hall rocking like that, we're going to need that in the future because the games are just going to get tougher."

Wednesday night was plenty tough. The Hoosiers let a 14-point lead slip away and did not clinch the victory until St. John's forward Julian Champagnie, who had 22 points in the second half and 32 in the game, missed a contested 3-pointer off the backboard in the final seconds.

St. John's tied the game twice in the second half, but Indiana quickly regained the lead on both occasions. Woodson called the game a "carbon copy" of the season-opener against Eastern Michigan, when the Eagles cut a 21-point Indiana lead to one before the Hoosiers salted the game away.

"I gotta do a better job when we've got big leads like this," the first-year coach said. "But the beauty behind it all is we didn't crack, man. We made the plays down the stretch. ... I'm happy with our ballclub and where we are as we stand today because we're competing."

Indiana led 39-27 at halftime after shooting 52% compared to 33% for the visitors in the first 20 minutes. But St. John's (2-1) clawed back into the game early in the second half, forcing six turnovers in the first 7:24 of the half and tying the game with a 7-0 run that left the score knotted at 56 with 8:49 to play.

Indiana stretched its lead back to seven points with a 9-2 run that included all seven points Geronimo scored in the game. He drained a 3 from the right wing to put the Hoosiers ahead, nailed a midrange jumper and punctuated the flurry with an acrobatic reverse layup after a baseline drive.

Geronimo's fellow sophomore, Khristian Lander, running the point because top guards Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee were in foul trouble, assisted on Geronimo's 3 and finished a tough floater off the backboard on a fastbreak to put the Hoosiers in front 61-56.

"Those are just contributions and it's like Coach Woodson says, 'Next guy up,'" Jackson-Davis said. "Coach Woodson says, 'When your name's called, you have to be ready to play.' (Geronimo and Lander) stepped up and we needed them for this win."

St. John's countered the Indiana spurt with a 7-0 run to even the score at 65 with little more than four minutes left.

It was a tense moment for the Hoosiers, but Jackson-Davis delivered. The All-American forward put the Hoosiers in front one more time with a powerful move to the basket for a layup and, after a Race Thompson dunk, drew a charge to get the Hoosiers the ball back with a 69-65 lead. He finished his game-turning stretch with an offensive rebound and a putback to make it 71-68 with less than two minutes left.

Thompson provided some extra cushion with a 6-foot runner as the shot clock wound down with less than 30 seconds left. The fifth-year senior had 15 points and five rebounds for the Hoosiers.

Indiana built its lead in the first half thanks in part to freshman Tamar Bates, who scored nine points in the first 20 minutes and a career-high 11 in the game. He poured in seven in a 1:03 stretch midway through the half, stopping a string of four straight misses for the Hoosiers with a midrange jumper and finishing the run with a pump-fake that freed him for another 16-foot jumper, which put Indiana ahead 23-14.

"I like (Bates), because he's in the moment, he's not scared of the moment," Woodson said. "You need players like that."

Indiana held St. John's, which came in No. 1 in the country in field goal percentage at 60%, to just 43% shooting. The Hoosiers shot 52%, but went only 10 for 19 at the foul line.

Notes: Jackson-Davis crossed the 1,000-point threshold for his career with a free throw in the second half, making him the 54th Indiana player to reach the mark. ... Hoosiers guard Trey Galloway took a hard foul on a layup attempt in the first half and slammed into the ground. Rutgers transfer Montez Mathis was ejected for the play, on which he grabbed Galloway's arm and pulled him down. The sophomore guard left the game, apparently in considerable pain, and did not return. After the game, he appeared to be favoring his left wrist. Woodson said Galloway would be evaluated by doctors in the coming days.

