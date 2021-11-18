Indiana struggles to find answers as losses mount

The Indiana football team might have hit rock bottom Saturday when the Hoosiers lost to perennial Big Ten East doormat Rutgers 38-3 at home in front of a mostly empty stadium. IU turned the ball over six times and dropped to 2-8 – 0-7 in Big Ten play.

The Hoosiers insisted before the season that they aspired to a Big Ten championship, but the gap between their expectations and performances has been massive. And it has grown in recent weeks.

With only two games remaining, including Saturday's Senior Day at Memorial Stadium against Minnesota, coach Tom Allen is searching for ways to motivate his team to finish strong while also questioning everything that led to a lost season.

“A season like this and things don't go the way you want them to go, you've got to a take a hard look at every part of your program, all three phases, all the coaches, and myself included, but bottom line is we've got to find a way to win a football game right now,” Allen said. “(After the loss to Rutgers) It wasn't like it was a real positive message in the locker room. It was pretty in your face. And that's what it is because it's not acceptable.”

Allen said there will be no personnel changes on the coaching staff during the season.

He also mentioned injuries as a factor in Indiana's struggles, noting that, after a relatively healthy 2020 season, the Hoosiers have had 30 players miss games with injuries, including 18 with season-ending injuries. The running backs in particular have suffered as none of the top four on the depth chart at the start of the season were active against Rutgers.

Senior captain Micah McFadden acknowledged that injuries have been a factor for the Hoosiers, but he also suggested there might have been some complacency before the season began.

“I think guys could have prepared a little bit harder,” McFadden said. “I think there could have been a little bit more effort throughout fall camp preparation to really get everyone's mind ready for this season and the opponents that we play.”

Allen admitted he had been concerned about the possibility of players expecting success simply because they returned so many pieces from a successful 2020 team.

“You expect it to just be automatic and that's what I feared, to be honest with you,” Allen said. “Because I've worked so hard to be like, 'You know what, guys, just because we got a bunch of guys back, that don't mean jack to how we're going to perform.' I mean, I said that in a lot of different ways and tried to really, really make it (stick). ... I was concerned about that.”

McFadden insisted that any concerns about offseason preparation have not carried over into games, where the Hoosiers continue to battle.

“I think everybody's really, truly giving effort,” the All-American linebacker said. “Obviously it's not going our way, but I'm proud of the team, I'm proud of the way guys are fighting.”

Note: Allen is unsure of Saturday's starting quarterback. Jack Tuttle, returning from an injury Saturday, suffered a different injury that knocked him out of the loss to Rutgers. His status is unknown. Preseason starter Michael Penix Jr. has been practicing, but it's also unclear whether he'll play in either of Indiana's final two games.

