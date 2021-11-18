IU slips past St. John's to stay perfect

BLOOMINGTON – Consider the first test of the Mike Woodson Era at Indiana passed. Barely.

The Hoosiers won their third straight game to start Woodson's tenure Wednesday, dispatching St. John's, their first power conference opponent, 76-74 behind another double-double from Trayce Jackson-Davis and an outstanding stretch from Jordan Geronimo in the game's biggest moment.

The Hoosiers (3-0) won their Gavitt Games – a series that pits the Big Ten against the Big East – matchup in front of a rowdy Assembly Hall crowd of 17,222 that provided IU's best home-court advantage since the 2019-20 season.

Indiana led 39-27 at halftime after shooting 52% compared to 33% for the visitors. But St. John's (2-1) clawed back early in the second half, forcing six turnovers in the first 7:24 and tying the game with a 7-0 run that left the score knotted at 56 with 8:49 to play.

Indiana stretched its lead back to seven with a 9-2 run that included all seven of Geronimo's points, including a 3, but the Red Storm countered with another 7-0 run to even the score at 65 with little more than four minutes left.

Then Jackson-Davis delivered. The All-American forward put the Hoosiers in front with a layup and, after a Race Thompson dunk, drew a charge to get the Hoosiers the ball back with a 69-65 lead. He finished flurry with an offensive rebound and a putback to make it 71-68 with less than two minutes left.

Thompson provided some extra cushion with a 6-foot runner as the shot clock wound down with less than 30 seconds left. He had 15 points and five rebounds for the IU.

Red Storm forward Julian Champagnie, who led his team with 32 points, missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have won it for St. John's.

dsinn@jg.net