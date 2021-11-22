Hoosiers stifle Ragin' Cajuns in blowout

BLOOMINGTON – A tremendous defensive performance and a barrage of 3-pointers helped Indiana overcome 27 turnovers in an easy 76-44 win over Louisiana on Sunday night in front of an announced crowd of 11,407 at Assembly Hall.

The Ragin' Cajuns suffered through a brickfest in the first half, missing 25 consecutive shots from the field and scoring just 14 points in the period, the fewest Indiana (4-0) has given up in the first half since 2004.

By the time Louisiana's Joe Charles rattled in a 3 to break a 13:52 stretch without a field goal for the visitors, the Hoosiers led 29-10 and the Ragin' Cajuns were never within 15 again.

Louisiana shot 10% in the first half and 19% for the game, the lowest for an Indiana opponent since at least the 1996-97 season.

“I got to give the players all the credit,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “They were paying attention to details when we're game-prepping for our opponents and they're going out and executing. It's nice to see from a coaching standpoint.”

The Hoosiers' offensive execution was spotty at times. Indiana shot 54% from the field and 10 of 19 from 3-point range and assisted on 22 of its 28 made field goals. Point guard Khristian Lander led the way with a career-high six assists, pushing the ball up the floor all night in transition.

“Coach (Woodson), he definitely just lets us play,” said Lander, who also had nine points, six rebounds and two steals. “It's a free-flowing offense, lets us make our own decisions. He believes in us and he thinks we all know how to play basketball and, ... that's pretty much the key to our offense.”

Parker Stewart led Indiana with 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting. The Tennessee-Martin transfer went 4 of 5 from 3-point range, including three 3s in a 2:46 span in the second half. When he drained the third, Indiana went in front 57-26 and the already-buzzing arena erupted.

The Hoosiers' promising performance was marred by its issues taking care of the ball, which including a wide variety of poor passes and loose ball-handling. Point guards Lander and Xavier Johnson combined to give the ball away eight times, and sophomore Jordan Geronimo had five turnovers. IU finished with 24 turnovers.

Indiana sets a goal before each game to turn the ball over 12 times or fewer, and Woodson said there will have to be consequences for a total Lander called “unacceptable.”

“It's a lot of running that's got to take place tomorrow,” Woodson said, smiling. “At the end of the day, (turning the ball over) is something we haven't been accustomed to doing and I'm a little disappointed about that.

“Our point guards had eight between them, and Geronimo is doing things that he shouldn't be doing with the ball. So those are things that we can clean up. ... We'll break this tape down, and if I got to go turnover by turnover, they're going to see it and know about it.”

Notes: Indiana was without guard Trey Galloway, who reportedly suffered a broken wrist Tuesday against St. John's. Before the game, the Hoosiers announced Rob Phinisee was out with a leg injury that occurred against the Red Storm. The Hoosiers also announced freshman center Logan Duncomb has been suspended three games for a violation of team rules.

