Indiana vs. Marshall

When: 7 p.m. today

Where: Assembly Hall, Bloomington

Records: Indiana (5-0), Marshall (4-1)

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: 92.3 FM

Synopsis: Indiana is coming off a 70-35 win over Jackson State on Tuesday. The Hoosiers got 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists from point guard Xavier Johnson. ... IU will meet Marshall for the championship of the Hoosier Classic, a four-team, round-robin event in which the Hoosiers and Thundering Herd have won their first two games. ... Indiana is No. 1 in the country in opponent field goal percentage, holding opposing offenses to 28.4% shooting. The Hoosiers held Jackson State and Louisiana to less than 21% in their last two contests. ... Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has been a significant part of the interior defense, blocking 3.6 shots per contest. Indiana's 2-point field goal percentage defense is also No. 1 in the country at 30.2%. Marshall is shooting 56% from inside the arc. ... The Thundering Herd is led by 6-foot-5 senior guard Taevion Kinney, who is averaging 19.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and four assists. Sophomore forward Obinna Anochili-Killen averages 14 points and 8.6 rebounds. ... Marshall plays an up-tempo style that has helped it score 82.8 points per game this season, among the top 50 in the country. ... The Herd has lost only to Campbell, a 67-65 defeat Nov. 18. The Herd has won its Hoosier Classic games by an average of 14 points. The Hoosiers have won by an average of 33.5 against the same opponents (Jackson State and Louisiana). ... Indiana will be without freshman big man Logan Duncomb for the third straight game as the Cincinnati native serves a suspension for a violation of team rules. It is unclear whether guard Rob Phinisee will play; he has missed the last two games with a leg injury. ... The Hoosiers will be back in action Tuesday when they travel to Syracuse to take on the Orange in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

– Dylan Sinn, The Journal Gazette

dsinn@jg.net