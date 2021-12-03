No. 6 IU goes cold, loses for 2nd time

BLOOMINGTON – Reserve Diamond Johnson scored 19 points, and No. 2 North Carolina State used an 11-2 run late in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 66-58 victory over No. 6 Indiana on Thursday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Kayla Jones scored 17 points, Raina Perez had 13 and star center Elissa Cunane battled through foul trouble to score 11 for the Wolfpack (7-1).

“It felt like we had every chance to win this game tonight,” Indiana coach Teri Moren said. “Unfortunately we just didn't hit enough shots.”

Mackenzie Holmes scored 24 points and Ali Patberg had 10 for the Hoosiers (5-2), whose only two losses have come against teams ranked in the top 10. Indiana also came up short against Stanford.

The Hoosiers led 23-21 at halftime and kept it close throughout, moving within 48-47 on Aleksa Gulbe's 3-pointer with 3:44 remaining. But Jones responded with a 3 to start N.C. State's decisive run, and the Wolfpack extended its lead to 59-49 on Perez's two free throws with 53 seconds left.

N.C. State shot 41.8% from the field and held Indiana to 33.8% shooting.

A crowd of 5,242 was on hand for the game at Assembly Hall.

“We will be better. That's a good basketball team. They have a chance to go to the Final Four. They're picked to win the ACC and we had every chance tonight,” Moren said, per the IU website. “Unfortunately, the ball just wouldn't go in the basket like we needed it to.

“But really still proud of our group and how hard they fought and really happy and appreciative of the group, the fans that we had tonight in Assembly Hall. The place was outstanding and to our marketing folks here at Indiana, to fill the Hall tonight with a lot of noise was really special.”