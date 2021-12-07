Ex-UMass coach to lead IU offense

Indiana tapped former Massachusetts head coach Walt Bell to be its next offensive coordinator Monday, according to multiple reports.

He replaces Nick Sheridan, who Tom Allen let go following a 2-10 campaign that saw the Hoosiers score just 17.2 points per game, 110th in the country.

Bell, 37 has five years of offensive coordinator experience at Arkansas State, Maryland and Florida State.

Bell built an offense that scored 40 points per game in 2015 at Arkansas State.

He followed that with two years at Maryland, where the Terrapins averaged 39 points in a pair of matchups against Indiana.

In 2018, his one season at Florida State, Bell's offense was among the top 30 in the country in passing yards. The Seminoles head coach at the time was Willie Taggart, under whom Allen served as defensive coordinator for while they were at South Florida in 2015.

In his only head-coaching job, Bell led the Minutemen to a 2-23 record in two-plus seasons before getting fired in November.

