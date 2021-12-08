Indiana's McFadden enters draft

Linebacker Micah McFadden, a three-year starter, two-time captain and Indiana's leading tackler this season, will forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the NFL draft, he announced Tuesday.

McFadden was Indiana's MVP in 2020, when he was named an All-American and recorded 59 tackles, 101/2 for loss, six sacks and two interceptions. He followed that up in 2021 with 77 tackles, 61/2 sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble. His 151/2 tackles for loss this season were third in the Big Ten.

Boilers' guard up for CLASS award

Purdue guard Sasha Stefanovic is one of 60 men's and women's basketball players named a candidate for the Senior CLASS Award, given annually to a Division I senior who excels on and off the court. Stefanovic, a fifth-year senior from Crown Point, is scoring 12.3 points per game, dishing 4.5 assists per contest and shooting 46% from 3-point range for the top-ranked Boilermakers.He has run youth camps in his hometown with proceeds going to charity, has been a fixture in elementary school visits and has been a part of Purdue's Holiday Shopping Spree for underprivileged families in the area.

Indiana Tech guard honored

Indiana Tech senior guard Grant Smith was named the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Player of the Week for the first time this season and fourth time in his career after averaging 20 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 55.2% from the field and 44.4% from 3-point range in a pair of Warriors victories. He equaled his career-high with 30 points against Michigan-Dearborn.

Grace's Davidson sweeps awards

Frankie Davidson was named the NAIA Player of the Week for Grace's men's basketball team.

This week, he won all three awards from the NAIA, NCCAA and the Crossroads League.

Davidson scored 35 points in an 83-69 upset of No. 1 St. Francis. He also reached double figures in No. 13 Grace's road win at Bethel. For the week he averaged 26.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists.