Holmes scores 23, No. 10 Indiana routs Fairfield 91-58

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.  Mackenzie Holmes had 23 points, five rebounds and five blocked shots, and No. 10 Indiana scored a season high in points in a dominating 91-58 victory over Fairfield on Thursday night.

The Hoosiers (7-2) went on a 23-0 run in the first quarter after the Stags (3-5) took an early 4-2 lead.

Forward Aleksa Gulbe scored 21 points and guard Grace Berger added 19 for Indiana.

Fairfield was led by guard Sydney Lowery's 16 points.

The Hoosiers capitalized on their size advantage, outrebounding Fairfield 44-19. Five Hoosiers had at least five rebounds, led by Gulbes nine. Indiana turned their six offensive rebounds into 13 points.

Indiana shot 61.1% from the field, but made only 4 of 12 shots from beyond the arc. Fairfield shot just 37.5%, including 2 for 9 from 3-point range.

The game had 50 combined personal fouls and 31 combined turnovers.

Indiana also went on an 11-0 run in the second quarter and held a lopsided 51-27 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Fairfield: The Stags played for the first time since Dec. 1 after having its Monday game against Sacred Heart postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Sacred Heart program.

Indiana: The Hoosiers used their bench for 72 minutes as a chance to tune up before starting conference play. Indiana has three non-conference games left on the schedule.

UP NEXT

Fairfield: Begins MAAC conference play against Marist at home Dec. 18.

Indiana: Heads to Columbus, Ohio, to play No. 20 Ohio State on Sunday in its first road conference game of the season.