Hoosiers blow large lead

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin is just beginning its Big Ten schedule but already is establishing a reputation as a team that's never out of a game – no matter how far it falls behind.

The 22nd-ranked Badgers won the Maui Invitational last month by erasing double-digit deficits in victories over Texas A&M and Saint Mary's. They dug themselves an even deeper hole Wednesday night before rallying from 22 points down to beat Indiana 64-59 in their conference opener.

The stunning rally continued Wisconsin's home domination of this series.

Wisconsin (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) has won 19 straight home games over Indiana, which hasn't beaten the Badgers in Madison since a 69-59 decision on Jan. 25, 1998, the opening season of the Kohl Center.

Indiana (7-2, 1-1) nearly ended the streak last year, but fell 80-73 at Wisconsin in double overtime. This loss proved even more painful.

“I've just got to get them over the hump,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “Because we just, this is a definitely a winnable game. Got to give Wisconsin a lot of credit, because they kept fighting until they got it done.”

Johnny Davis scored 23 points and made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:18 left to help Wisconsin (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten) win its sixth straight and match its biggest second-half comeback in school history.

“It's easier to play when you're down because then you get more aggressive,” Davis said.

The Badgers trailed 42-20 late in the first half and still trailed by 18 with less than 18 minutes left. Wisconsin also trailed by 18 in the second half of an 82-81 victory over Ohio State on Jan. 5, 1976.

Wisconsin doesn't keep track of its largest overall comebacks in school history, but this was the biggest deficit any Division I team has overcome in a victory this season.

Wisconsin scored the game's final 11 points and outscored Indiana 16-2 over the last 5 minutes, 50 seconds. Race Thompson had 12 points and Xavier Johnson 10 to lead Indiana, which missed 14 of its last 15 shots.

The Hoosiers still led 59-57 when Brad Davison forced a steal with 1:41 left. On the Badgers' ensuing possession, center Chris Vogt passed to Davis, whose corner 3-pointer put Wisconsin ahead.

“Once I hit that 3, I knew we were going to win the game because we'd been playing solid defense the whole second half,” Davis said.

Indiana's Johnson, Thompson and Parker Stewart all missed potential go-ahead shots on the Hoosiers' next possession. After the ball went out of bounds off Wisconsin to give Indiana another opportunity, Stewart drove down the left side of the lane and had his shot attempt blocked by Tyler Wahl with 32 seconds left.

Freshman guard Chucky Hepburn sealed the victory by going 4 of 4 on free-throw attempts over the final 24 seconds. Those were his only points of the night.

Indiana's collapse came after the Hoosiers dominated the first half. After Wisconsin scored the game's first five points, Indiana went on a 26-4 run over the next nine minutes.