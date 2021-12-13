Blowout gives Hoosiers boost in confidence

Indiana rebounded after letting a 22-point lead get away against Wisconsin last week with a dominant second half in an easy win over visiting Merrimack on Sunday.

The Hoosiers improved to 8-0 at Assembly Hall with an 81-49 victory behind 16 points and nine rebounds from Trayce Jackson-Davis, a 6-for-6 shooting day from Race Thompson and a 54-16 advantage on the glass.

“It definitely helps to have a bounce-back game,” Thompson said. “(Wisconsin) was definitely a tough loss, and we had time to reflect on it and find ways to get better. Games like today, just a little confidence boost, make you feel a little better coming to practice for six days before we play Notre Dame (on Saturday at the Crossroads Classic).”

The Hoosiers (8-2) led just 36-30 at halftime after the Warriors (4-8) made six first-half 3s, but Indiana pushed its lead to 21 with a 13-0 run early in the second half. Thompson, who had 14 points and seven rebounds, scored five points during the spurt and Jackson-Davis finished it off with a dunk off a lob from Rob Phinisee.

Down the stretch, sophomore Jordan Geronimo exploded for 12 points during a 14-0 Indiana run that extended the advantage to 75-45. Geronimo had his first career double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Geronimo picked up a handful of points off of offensive rebounds, including a putback on a missed free throw that saw him spin around a flailing Warrior to corral the ball.

“Rebounding is one of those things that it's necessary to win games,” the 6-foot-6 forward said. “If we rebound the ball, you get extra possessions, and extra possessions means more points. I feel like all these little things matter. So rebounding is something that I'm gifted in, and God gave me this body to get rebounds. So I'm going to use it.”

Indiana held Merrimack to 30% shooting and permitted only four offensive rebounds. The Hoosiers had 18 offensive rebounds and piled up a 21-2 advantage in second-chance points.

It was exactly what coach Mike Woodson expected.

“We were a bigger team versus this team,” Woodson said. “So I like to think that we should outrebound this team. We played all of our bigs and we were pounding the ball inside, trying to get it inside to take advantage of our length and height.”

