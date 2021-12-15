Kansas, IU to play in next 2 seasons

Indiana basketball will play Kansas each of the next two seasons, the Hoosiers announced Tuesday.

IU will travel to Lawrence, Kansas, and play the Jayhawks at Phog Allen Fieldhouse on Dec. 17, 2022 and Kansas will visit Bloomington on Dec. 16, 2023.

“I'm extremely excited for our program to have the opportunity to play a home-and-home series against a team that is rich in tradition like the University of Kansas,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said in a statement. “I think it's wonderful for the players and coaches in both programs to play these games in such iconic buildings like Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall and Allen Fieldhouse.”

The programs have combined for eight national championships and Indiana holds an 8-6 lead in the all-time series. The Hoosiers won the last matchup, a 103-99 overtime victory in Honolulu to open the 2016-17 season.

Hoosiers land tight end for 2022

Indiana football added to its 2022 recruiting class the day before the early signing period when three-star tight end Brody Foley, a Cincinnati native, decommitted from Tennessee and flipped to the Hoosiers.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Foley is the 494th-ranked player in the country, per 247sports.com, and the No. 26 tight end.

He is the 16th recruit in Indiana's 2022 freshman class, which is No. 20 in the country, easily the best in program history. The Hoosiers landed three commitments between Sunday and Tuesday.

Ex-IU QB commits to Washington

Former Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who entered the transfer portal days after the Hoosiers' season concluded in early December, has committed to play for Washington next season.

The Huskies recently hired former Indiana offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer, who coached Penix in 2019, as their head coach.

Penix was Indiana's Week 1 starter each of the last three seasons and was an All-Big Ten honoree in 2020. He suffered season-ending injuries all four years he was in Bloomington.

Irish lose receiver

Four-star class of 2022 wide receiver CJ Williams, who had committed to play for Notre Dame in August, decommitted late Monday.

The Santa Ana, California, native, is the No. 76 recruit in the country and experts believe he is leaning toward choosing USC during today's early signing period.

