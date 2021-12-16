Snider teammates sign with rivals

A pair of future Old Oaken Bucket game rivals signed their letters of intent on Wednesday's national signing day at Snider.

Panthers linebacker Domanick Moon signed to play for Purdue in the fall, while Snider teammate DJ Moore, an offensive lineman, signed with Indiana, making him part of the best recruiting class in Hoosiers history.

“It's a love-hate relationship,” Moon said, laughing, when asked about Moore signing with a rival team. “But at the end of the day (Moore) is my brother. He's been with me since middle school. We have that family relationship, and he means a lot to me.”

Moore's decision to play for the Hoosiers came down to the coaching staff, which he described as full of “really good, genuine dudes.”

It didn't hurt that Indiana had Moore's former Snider teammate and fellow offensive lineman Randy Holtz, who signed with the Hoosiers in 2019, pitching the program to his fellow Panther. Moore and Holtz talked extensively over the last two years about teaming up again in Bloomington, and Holtz was at the signing ceremony to congratulate his once and future teammate.

“It's going to be great bringing back the Twin Towers,” Moore said of playing with Holtz.

Moore, a four-star recruit by Rivals and ESPN, joins an Indiana roster that also includes Holtz and former Bishop Dwenger offensive linemen Luke Wiginton and Vinny Fiacable. Moore is the highest-rated of the group and is the highest-rated offensive lineman to sign with Indiana this century.

Nuggets such as those are common in this Indiana class, which is loaded like no other in the recruiting service era. Despite going 2-10, the Hoosiers signed a class that ranks No. 20 in the country, according 247sports.com, 16 spots higher than any other IU class since 247 began ranking classes in 1999.

“I'm really excited about the quality of the young men,” coach Tom Allen said of his team's signees. “The goal in this class was really to increase our length and our speed. Those will be two key things that we really try to emphasize, the overall mass of our team and body types.”

The Hoosiers' recruiting haul is led by edge rusher Dasan McCullough, son of IU running backs coach Deland McCullough and the No. 58 recruit in the country, the best in the recruiting service era. On Wednesday, the Hoosiers received a new commitment and letter of intent from four-star defensive tackle Dominick James, the fifth four-star player in the class.

Indiana also got letters of intent from its seven Power Five transfer commitments, including former Auburn running back Shaun Shivers, former North Carolina wide receiver Emery Simmons and All-Pac-12 honorable mention edge rusher JH Tevis from Cal.

Moon, the No. 23 recruit in Indiana, follows older brother D'Marcus Moon into Division I football – D'Marcus Moon played at Eastern Michigan – and is part of a Purdue class that is 38th in the country and second in the Big Ten West.

The Boilermakers have an in-state flavor at the top of the class in Gibson Southern quarterback Brady Allen and Brebeuf Jesuit defensive lineman Joe Strickland.

Purdue has had three recruits from Indiana earn All-American honors in the last four seasons: Rondale Moore, David Bell and George Karlaftis.

“People (from Indiana) have gone to this school, have been there and have had success,” Moon said. “I just feel like, why not be the next one?”

Notre Dame

New Irish coach Marcus Freeman preserved the majority of the class he inherited from former head coach Brian Kelly.

Freeman, the program's defensive coordinator until he was elevated to head coach following Kelly's departure, had a hand in recruiting most of the defensive players in the class, including the headliner: five-star linebacker Jaylen Sneed, the No. 35 player nationally and the fourth-ranked outside linebacker.

Notre Dame was particularly strong at linebacker with four-star recruits Joshua Burnham and Niuafe Tuihalamaka to give the Irish three of the top 14 in the country at the position.

A fourth four-star linebacker, Nolan Ziegler, added to the bounty.

“We knew (linebacker) was a position where we had to bring in some guys that can be immediate help and guys that can develop,” Freeman said. “And that's still to be determined, which type those guys are. But I think the talent level is there, the skill set is there for what we need in the future.”

In all, the Irish signed 20 of the 23 players who were committed when Kelly departed, plus four-star offensive lineman Billy Schrauth, who committed after Freeman was named head coach. The losses included wide receivers CJ Williams, who remains undecided, and Amorion Walker, who signed with Michigan, leaving the Irish with only one receiver in the class and work to do before the February signing day.

Notre Dame's class is No. 7 in the country, which would be the program's best since the 2013 class, which included Bishop Luers graduate Jaylon Smith, was fifth.

“My job was to get into as many homes as I could and make sure we sat down and understand there is no difference between Marcus Freeman the defensive coordinator and Marcus Freeman the head coach,” Freeman said of what it took to keep the class mostly intact.

Ball State

The Cardinals signed a 16-player class that is fourth in the Mid-American Conference and is led by 6-foot-3 three-star quarterback Kaden Cobb from Oak Park, Illinois, the second-highest rated recruit for the program.

The class also features ex-East Noble offensive lineman Chris Hood, who stands 6-8, weighs in at 320 pounds and is the fifth-ranked offensive line prospect in Indiana. East Noble defensive back Nick Munson will also sign with the Cardinals.

“To be able to bring a class of young men here – obviously the skill set is the skill set, you love that part of it – but I'm fired up about the number of these young men who are state champions, captains, and the number of guys who when speaking to administrators and coaches about them, they can't say enough good things about these young men,” Cardinals coach Mike Neu said.

