In-state extravaganza has been kind to Indiana

In the 10 years since the four-team Hoosier State basketball extravaganza known as the Crossroads Classic began, no one has a better record in the event than Indiana's 7-3 mark. When the Classic is played for the last time Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Hoosiers can clinch their spot atop the event's final standings with a victory over Notre Dame.

The annual event, which has been contested every year since 2011, also features No. 3 Purdue taking on Butler prior to the Hoosiers meeting the Irish. Purdue is 3-7 in the Classic, and Butler is 6-4.

Indiana's top-of-the-table record in the event might be related to its location in Indianapolis, where the Hoosiers almost always draw favorable crowds. Notre Dame coach Mike Brey, whose team is 4-6 in the Classic, expects a quasi-road game for the Irish on Saturday.

“Even though it's listed as a neutral game, (Indiana)'s people come out for it,” Brey said. “It's a great day of basketball. ... The environment has been really cool. Again, it's (Indiana)'s show and it's always been down there. But it always has a good feel to it and the atmosphere will have a good feel to it.”

Indiana coach Mike Woodson is an Indianapolis native and will be coaching in his first and only Classic. The Hoosiers have already filled the open spot in their schedule created by the Crossroads Classic's discontinuation with a home-and-home against Kansas in 2022 and 2023.

But Woodson also pined for playing more games in the state capital.

“For me, it's sentimental,' Woodson said of playing in the Circle City. “I love Indianapolis and everything that it has to offer. It would be nice if we could get a game here in the future. I don't know how that's going to pan out. We're working on some things. So we'll just have to wait it out and see where we go after we finish this weekend.”

The Hoosiers (8-2) are coming off an easy 81-49 win over Merrimack, a bounce-back performance after they let a 22-point lead slip away in a disheartening loss to Wisconsin.

The Irish (4-4) are fresh off a galvanizing 66-62 triumph over then-No. 10 Kentucky, the program's first win over a top 10 opponent since beating No. 6 Wichita State in November 2017.

Brey believes the game will come down to rebounding. The Irish were able to pull against the upset against Kentucky by winning the rebounding battle over a bigger Wildcats team. Indiana likewise has a size advantage against Notre Dame – Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson are two of the best rebounders in the Big Ten – and the Hoosiers outrebounded Merrimack 54-16.

“Our guards came down and helped us rebound (against Kentucky) because our bigs were in hand-to-hand combat just trying to keep their guy off the backboard,” said Brey, who is in his 21st season leading the Irish. “Same situation coming at us with Indiana's front line. ... Can we get that first miss enough? When their shots go up can we do a similar job on the backboard as a group?”

Indiana is 4-1 against Notre Dame in the Classic. The last three meetings between the teams have been decided in the final minute.

