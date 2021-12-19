Hoosiers showcase growth, defensive tenacity in win

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana coach Mike Woodson has talked repeatedly about his team needing to learn how to win.

The Hoosiers got a crash course Saturday at the Crossroads Classic.

The Cream and Crimson let a 10-point second-half lead get away against Notre Dame at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, but escaped with a 64-56 victory behind 17 points and 12 rebounds from Trayce Jackson-Davis, 11 points on 4-for-4 shooting from Race Thompson and a disciplined defensive performance down the stretch.

“It shows that we're growing as a team,” Jackson-Davis said of the victory. “It was really big for us. I think our defense is really what kept us in the game and I think our defense is going to be a really big part of what keeps us in a lot of games. That's what we hang our hat on and we made plays down the stretch. We got stops down the stretch that we needed to and then we pulled that one out.”

The triumph pushed Indiana (9-2) to an 8-3 mark in the Crossroads Classic, which saw its final installment Saturday. No team won more in the four-team Hoosier State basketball showcase than the Hoosiers, who beat Notre Dame (4-5) the last four times the teams met in the event and won their last five games in the Classic overall.

After a sluggish start Saturday, Indiana ended the first half on a 15-3 run, punctuated by back-to-back baskets for Jackson-Davis from in close, to lead 30-27 at halftime. The margin grew after the break and hit 10 when Parker Stewart drilled one of his three 3s and Jackson-Davis followed with a nifty spin move around Nate Laszewski for a dunk to make it 45-35.

“He is a great talent,” Irish coach Mike Brey said of Jackson-Davis. “I remember him as a young player here in the state and to see who he has become, I love his demeanor. He just kind of plays, and he gets banged on a lot.”

The Irish responded with a 12-2 run that included six points for Dane Goodwin to knot the score at 47 with 6:50 left.

With a key non-conference game on the line, Indiana found Thompson inside and he finished a hook in the lane to give the Hoosiers the lead again. Point guard Rob Phinisee followed with a 3-pointer from the left wing, his second 3 of the afternoon. He had been 3 for 17 from beyond the arc coming into the game.

Phinisee led Indiana with five assists and added five rebounds and tenacious defense on precocious Notre Dame guard Blake Wesley, who shot 5 of 16 from the field.

“He gave us a huge lift,” Woodson said of Phinisee. “I need Rob in the worst way. I think he knows how I feel about him in terms of what I think he can do. I just got to get Rob to believe more that he can do things like he did (Saturday). I mean, he is a hell of a defender, and he can make shots. He can make plays for other people.”

Indiana eventually pushed its decisive run to 11-2, going up 58-49 with 2:07 left. During the spurt, Thompson found Jackson-Davis on a beautiful wrap-around pass for a wide-open dunk, drawing the biggest cheer of the afternoon from the pro-Indiana crowd.

The Irish missed six of their next seven shots, including three 3-point attempts, after they tied the game. They went 1 for 12 from 3-point range in the second half and shot just 36% from the field.

“It's one of those things where I don't want to talk to them too much about it because they're thinking enough,” Brey said of his team's shooting. “But God, some of those looks we got after some movement, those are the ones you got to get to steal this one, and we haven't been able to get them enough.”

Note: Indiana was without freshman guard Tamar Bates, who was attending a family funeral.

dsinn@jg.net