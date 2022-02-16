Badgers' Davis does in Hoosiers

BLOOMINGTON – Trayce Jackson-Davis was the best player on the court Tuesday night against No. 15 Wisconsin, pouring in 30 points, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing six assists.

It didn't matter.

The Hoosiers dropped their fourth straight, falling to the Badgers 74-69 at Assembly Hall as Johnny Davis scored 30 points for Wisconsin, including the go-ahead old-fashioned 3-point play with 1:01 to to play that put the Badgers in front 71-69.

It was Indiana's fifth straight loss to Wisconsin (20-5, 11-4 Big Ten), which swept the season series, pairing Tuesday's win with a 64-59 triumph over the Hoosiers (16-9, 7-8) in Madison on Dec. 8.

Jackson-Davis, who had his third 30-point game, went 10 for 13 from the field and was the focal point of the Hoosiers' offense. Early in the second half, he drew a double team and skipped a pass across to Trey Galloway for an open 3 and later a basket at the rim plus a foul, all part of a 10-0 Indiana run that left the hosts in front 50-43. Later he found Parker Stewart for a 3 to put the Hoosiers up 65-61 with 4:08 left.

Wisconsin battled back behind Davis, the Big Ten's third-leading scorer, who scored 11 straight points for the Badgers in the final 3:35 to propel the visitors to victory. Trey Galloway missed a potential go-ahead 3 with 38 seconds to go and Xavier Johnson missed another with 22 seconds left.

With Indiana trying to find him as often as possible in the game's early minutes, Jackson-Davis got off to a fast start. He threw down a thunderous two-handed dunk off a backdoor pass from Galloway to stake the Hoosiers to their biggest lead of the night at 26-19, capping an 8-0 IU run that also featured two dunks from Galloway.

Jackson-Davis punctuated his throwdown by roaring at the top of his lungs in the direction of the student section, imploring it to be louder.

Davis answered Indiana's flurry with one of his own, scoring the final seven points of the half to stake the Badgers to a 32-31 lead at the break.

dsinn@jg.net