Hoosiers let another game slip away

BLOOMINGTON – Trayce Jackson-Davis was unstoppable against No. 15 Wisconsin, pouring in 30 points, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing a career-high six assists.

It didn’t matter.

The Hoosiers dropped their fourth straight, falling to the Badgers 74-69 at Assembly Hall as Johnny Davis scored 30 points for Wisconsin, including the go-ahead old-fashioned 3-point play on a driving layup with 1:01 to play that put the Badgers in front 71-69.

Davis also had 12 rebounds.

Jackson-Davis bounced back from a three-game stretch in which he shot 37.5% from the field. He said after the game he had been hampered by a nagging injury in his foot and he took Sunday and Monday off to get closer to 100% heading into tonight's matchup.

"Obviously (the loss) is disappointing, but at the same time it just feels good to see the ball go through the hoop," Jackson-Davis said. "I felt like I played my caliber I should be playing at. But at the same time as far as the game goes, it's rough, but we have five games left with four teams we've beaten and Rutgers. We control our own destiny still. There's a lot of basketball to be played."

The defeat was Indiana’s fifth straight against Wisconsin (20-5, 11-4 Big Ten), which swept the season series, pairing Tuesday’s win with a 64-59 triumph over the Hoosiers (16-9, 7-8) in Madison on Dec. 8.

Jackson-Davis, who had his third 30-point game of the season, went 10 for 13 from the field. Early in the second half, he drew a double team and skipped a pass across to Trey Galloway for an open 3 and added a basket at the rim plus a foul, all part of a 10-0 Indiana run that left the hosts in front 50-43. The All-American forward later found Parker Stewart for a 3 to put the Hoosiers up 65-61 with 4:08 left.

"(Jackson-Davis) was great," Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said. "He tried to put us on his back. But our team hasn't been based on just Trayce. When we have won, we have won collectively and guys have pitched in and done their job."

Wisconsin battled back in the final minutes behind Davis, the Big Ten’s third-leading scorer, who scored 11 straight points for the Badgers in the final 3:35. Galloway missed a potential go-ahead 3 with 38 seconds to play and Xavier Johnson missed another with 22 seconds left. The latter came after the ball had gone inside to Jackson-Davis and the Wisconsin defense had collapsed on him. He kicked out to an open Johnson, whose shot rolled out.

"I thought I was kicking the ball out (to shooters) pretty well the whole game, and so I saw Brad (Davison) dig (sink down to double-team Jackson-Davis in the post) and Xavier was wide open for a shot and sometimes you don't hit them," Jackson-Davis said. "I'd have him shoot that shot 10 times out of 10. It was a great look by him, and I know he wished he could get it back, and I know he will in the next game."

Woodson disagreed with his star, suggesting he wished Jackson-Davis had attacked the rim when he got the ball inside.

"I thought big fella (Jackson-Davis) was in a good position to make the play, but he threw it out to X because he thought X was open on the 3-point line," Woodson said. "At that point, we just got to put it on the officials to make the call (when Jackson-Davis goes up to shoot) and we didn't."

Johnson went 3 for 16 from the field, shot 1 for 6 from beyond the arc and turned the ball over five times.

After Davis split a pair of free throws to extend the advantage to 72-69, Indiana had one more chance to tie the game. The Hoosiers tried to get a shot for Stewart coming through an elevator screen – a double screen where a shooter dashes between two teammates and the screeners close ranks behind him, like a pair of elevator doors – but Wisconsin switched and Stewart had to force up a desperation heave that missed everything.

Woodson said the play he drew up for Stewart was "awful" and put the blame on himself.

"I thought we froze," the coach said. "Once the ball got in, Parker didn't have it, (he) was looking for a pick and roll to make a play, but we just froze."

The Hoosiers missed nine of their final 10 shots. Wisconsin scored the game's last eight points in the final 1:40, six of them at the foul line. The Badgers went 22 of 29 at the line. Davis and Wisconsin guard Brad Davison combined to go 20 for 24. Davison had 21 points.

Indiana went 5 of 18 from 3-point range and is shooting 25% from beyond the arc over its last four games. It missed its last six from deep.

With the Hoosiers trying to find him as often as possible in the game’s early minutes, Jackson-Davis got off to a fast start. He threw down a thunderous two-handed dunk off a backdoor pass from Galloway to stake the Hoosiers to a 26-19 lead, capping an 8-0 IU run that also featured two dunks from Galloway.

Jackson-Davis punctuated his throwdown by roaring at the top of his lungs in the direction of the student section, imploring it to be louder.

Davis answered Indiana’s flurry with one of his own, scoring the final seven points of the half to stake the Badgers to a 32-31 lead at the break.

Race Thompson chipped in 13 points and eight rebounds for the Hoosiers.

"We're still a work in this progress, trying to figure it out down the stretch," Woodson said. "We've played some good basketball this season. We just haven't been consistent in bringing them home. Been in every ball game fighting, battling. Can't take that away from our guys because they do fight. But we got to learn how to win. I got to help them in that area."

