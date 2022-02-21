Tourney drought haunting Hoosiers

Indiana's season is on the brink.

The Hoosiers, once a near-lock to end the five-year NCAA Tournament drought that is the longest for the program in half a century, have dropped four straight games to slip dangerously close to the tournament bubble. After a crushing loss to Wisconsin on Tuesday in which the Badgers scored eight straight points in the last 1:40 to win 74-69, coach Mike Woodson said his players were “looking over their shoulders again,” running from the specters of recent late-season swoons.

Woodson spoke candidly about the state of his team Saturday, reiterating his belief in his charges.

“It is my job to try to keep them in the right frame of mind,” the first-year coach said. “I think we're OK. This thing (the tournament drought) has been hovering over our basketball program for some years now. ... Until we can break this ice ... these guys, they do not know what it feels like to make the NCAA Tournament and really compete for a Big Ten title. They don't understand that yet.

“We have to break the ice. We have a big game on Monday night at Ohio State.”

The 18th-ranked Buckeyes will be the fourth ranked opponent Indiana has faced in five games. IU has held leads in the second half against two of the first three but has not been able to finish, missing opportunities to bolster its tournament résumé.

“The only thing that's going to help is winning,” Woodson said. “We have been in every ballgame. ... You cannot name many games that we have not competed. When you have a bunch of guys that have never won, the mental thing starts to play a role. It's my job to ease that. ... I have to help them in that category. Somehow.”

The Hoosiers had five days off to mentally recharge following the loss to Wisconsin, a game in which forward Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 30 points.

Indiana was undone by a 5-for-18 performance from 3-point range, a mark that leaves the Hoosiers at 25% from long distance over the last four games. Life will not get any easier against a Buckeyes team that held Indiana to a 2-for-15 from beyond the arc when the teams met in January at Assembly Hall.

Despite the woeful shooting that night, the Hoosiers were able to grab a 67-51 triumph because they held the Buckeyes (16-7, 9-5) to 30% shooting and got a combined 38 points, 19 rebounds, five blocks and four assists from Jackson-Davis and power forward Race Thompson.

Ohio State is not a big team – its tallest starter is 6-foot-8, and 6-11 former Hoosier Joey Brunk comes off the bench – and the Hoosiers might need another standout performance from their interior stars to complete a season sweep.

“Definitely we're down on ourselves a little after the Wisconsin game,” Thompson said. “But we talked about it as a team, we can't get too down on ourselves. We've got five more games (in the regular season). We've gotta win these five. That's all it's about.”

Note: Woodson said backup point guard Rob Phinisee “will not be back anytime soon.” Phinisee, a senior captain, will miss his sixth straight game tonight with plantar fasciitis. The Hoosiers might also be without point guard Khristian Lander, who did not practice Saturday. Sophomore Trey Galloway is the likeliest option to take up ball-handling duties behind starting point guard Xavier Johnson.

