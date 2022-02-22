Late-game script repeats

COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the second straight game, Indiana had a signature victory in its grasp. For the second straight game, the Hoosiers let it slip away.

Nursing a four-point lead with 1:25 left in regulation against No. 22 Ohio State on Monday, the Hoosiers failed to score on three straight possessions and saw Buckeyes star EJ Liddell get free for a tying dunk with 5.4 seconds left to force overtime. The Hoosiers went without a field goal for the final 4:10 of the extra session, and the Buckeyes went on to win 80-69 at Value City Arena to send Indiana to a fifth straight defeat.

“We just didn't complete the mission by getting the last two stops (in regulation),” said point guard Xavier Johnson, who led the Hoosiers with 16 points, but shot only 3 for 12 and turned the ball over six times.

A Race Thompson layup off a pretty interior pass from Johnson gave Indiana a 67-65 lead with 4:11 left in overtime. It was the Hoosiers' only field goal of the period, and they missed their last seven attempts. A Jamari Wheeler 3 put Ohio State in front for good with 2:58 to go.

The Hoosiers (16-10, 7-9 Big Ten) held second-half leads in four of the five games during their current losing streak. The end of regulation Monday closely mirrored the Feb. 15 loss to Wisconsin in which the Badgers scored the final eight points after Indiana took a three-point lead with 1:40 to play.

Against Ohio State (17-7, 10-5), the Hoosiers had the ball with a 63-59 lead and 1:33 remaining. They didn't have it for long because Thompson's post feed to Trayce Jackson-Davis was stolen.

“(That turnover) is kind of what triggered (Ohio State's comeback),” IU coach Mike Woodson said. “It gave them hope again. We didn't even eat into the clock.”

The Buckeyes hit two free throws at the other end, and Indiana's next possession yielded nothing, forcing Tamar Bates to hoist a contested 3-pointer with the shot clock nearing zero.

Ohio State grabbed the ball with 24 seconds left and Indiana defended doggedly until a defensive miscommunication left Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson running at a shooter along the 3-point line and Liddell all alone under the basket, where Malaki Branham found him for the tying dunk, Ohio State's first field goal in 8:32.

“We had played the play as well as we could play it, we just got lost on the backside,” Woodson said. “I had two guys leaving the rim. ... It's something that shouldn't happen. You can blame it on for fatigue or just not used to being in this position (leading late).”

Woodson declined to call a timeout in the final seconds, leaving Johnson to attack. His potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer was blocked by Wheeler.

“Those last 15 seconds (of regulation), it doesn't get any bigger than that,” Woodson said.

Indiana trailed by as many as 11 in the second half, but roared back behind seven straight points from Miller Kopp.

Jackson-Davis gave Indiana the lead with a pair of free throws at the 6:35 mark, and Bates drilled a 3 from the left wing to give Indiana a four-point cushion.

Branham led all scorers with 27 points.

The Buckeyes shot 48% compared with 34% for the Hoosiers.

