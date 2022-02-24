IU star stays positive despite skid

Indiana is hungry.

That's how Hoosiers star Trayce Jackson-Davis put it Wednesday, with a hint of defiance in his voice.

After letting leads slip away in the final two minutes of back-to-back games against No. 15 Wisconsin and No. 22 Ohio State, the Hoosiers know there is no margin for error. When they face Maryland at Assembly Hall tonight, their NCAA Tournament hopes are on the line.

“(The losses to Ohio State and Wisconsin) just show how close we are as a team to success,” Jackson-Davis said. “Maryland, they've been playing really well lately, they're coming in here and we just have to take it to 'em, honestly. There ain't no other way to put it. It's time to get the bad taste out of our mouth because we're really tired of losing.”

Indiana (16-10, 7-9 Big Ten) has done a lot of losing recently, dropping five straight – the third time in four years the Hoosiers have suffered such a swoon in February – to fall dangerously close to the NCAA Tournament bubble. As of Wednesday night, Indiana was listed among the “Last Four In” on ESPN's bracket projections.

The Hoosiers likely need to win three of their last four regular-season games – matchups against Minnesota, Rutgers and Purdue follow tonight's clash with the Terrapins (13-14, 5-11) – to feel confident about their March Madness chances heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

“We've gotta be a gritty team again,” point guard Xavier Johnson said. “We have another game (today). We have to get that one. The last four we gotta win. ... Nobody in that locker room has gone to the tournament, so we're still on a mission.”

Johnson is one of a group of transfers brought into the program in recent years – along with Parker Stewart, Miller Kopp and Michael Durr – who were never really in NCAA Tournament contention with their former schools.

Jackson-Davis noted that the pressure of a drive for a spot in the field of 68 can be difficult when players are experiencing it for the first time. The junior has been doing everything he can to encourage his teammates as they try to ward off the “negative energy” Jackson-Davis said is floating around the program.

“Actually playing for something, playing to get into the tournament, they've never had to do that, they've never had that pressure, so having that pressure for the first time it's hard,” Jackson-Davis said. “Coach (Mike) Woodson and all of our coaching staff has done that and they're going to put us in position. But at the end of the day, players play and coaches coach, so we're going to have to execute on the court.”

The Hoosiers face a Maryland team they beat 68-55 on the road Jan. 29. The Terps have won back-to-back games against Nebraska and Penn State and nearly toppled then-No. 3 Purdue in West Lafayette, falling 62-61 on Feb. 13.

Despite Indiana's losing streak, Woodson has been encouraged by his team's refusal to fold in the face of setbacks.

“This team has not quit, by any means,” Woodson said after the loss to Ohio State. “If you think that, I think you watched the wrong game. These guys came out and they competed. We gotta go home and try to get our mojo back.”

