Hoosiers end skid behindX factor

BLOOMINGTON – Xavier the Savior rescued Indiana's season.

With the Hoosiers needing a win to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive, point guard Xavier Johnson turned in a nearly flawless performance, going 7 for 7 from the field and 7 for 8 at the foul line on the way to a season-high 24 points in a 74-64 win over Maryland at Assembly Hall on Thursday.

“I'm pleased as hell,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said.

Johnson added a game-high six assists, and Race Thompson notched 19 points and nine rebounds to help the Hoosiers (17-10, 8-9 Big Ten) snap a five-game losing streak.

Johnson's performance came on the heels of two games in which he shot a combined 6 for 28 from the field. The Pittsburgh transfer was effective in pick-and-roll offense, attacking the rim and putting Maryland's defense on its heels repeatedly. Thompson called Johnson the “head of the snake” for Indiana's offense.

“When I got downhill off the ball screens early, I saw (space) was opening up,” Johnson said. “I got my teammates involved early and they were hitting shots. ... I was just taking smart shots and I wasn't forcing.”

With the Woodbridge, Virginia, native attacking off the dribble, the Hoosiers' offense rolled to 13 straight made field goals over an 11:54 stretch in the second half. Johnson provided one of the highlights, coming off a screen and slicing down the lane for a rim-rattling one-handed dunk to put Indiana up 36-30.

The Hoosiers stretched their lead to as many as 10, but Maryland clawed back to within three at 53-50 before Johnson drilled one of his three 3-pointers and then picked up a steal and fed Miller Kopp for a fast-break dunk.

Johnson put the game away with another 3 with 2:41 to play, ballooning Indiana's lead to 13, at 69-56.

“(Johnson) wants to be great,” Woodson said. “He competes, man. He's a competitor. That's what he does. For him to step up like he did, ... you couldn't have asked for a better performance.”

The Hoosiers shot 75% from the field in the second half and 60% for the game. Maryland shot 42% overall.

The Hoosiers garnered a season sweep of the Terrapins (13-15, 5-12) and snapped a losing streak that threatened to torpedo Woodson's first campaign as coach. It was a bounce-back victory after Indiana let leads get away in the final two minutes against Wisconsin and Ohio State.

“We definitely knew we were on a little five-game skid,” Thompson said. “It was hard every single day coming to practice working. And we know we're right there. ... We came in today and we showed up ready to play.

“It's definitely a little bit of weight off of our shoulders.”

Indiana was without guards Trey Galloway, Khristian Lander and Rob Phinisee because of injuries, leaving the Hoosiers without a true backup point guard. They made do with Parker Stewart and freshman Tamar Bates when Johnson got into some foul trouble in the first half, but the senior played the entire second half and scored 20 points along the way.

Johnson's lone miss from the free-throw line came with 19 seconds left. With the victory in hand, he was able to joke about it.

“(That free throw) hurt,” Johnson said, smiling. “I was tired but it hurt.”

