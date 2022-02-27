Gophers next on 'map' for Hoosiers

Indiana's 74-64 win over Maryland on Thursday was the first of several victories the Hoosiers must secure if they are going to snap their half-decade NCAA Tournament drought.

Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson ensured his team knows the stakes heading into tonight's matchup against Minnesota by laying out what guard Anthony Leal called a “road map” for the rest of the season that ends with Indiana in the Big Dance.

“(He's told us) Realistically if we want to make the tournament, we have to win this number of games or try to compete to this level,” Leal said. “We don't pay attention to (bracket projections), but we're definitely all mindful of it and we're all aware that we need to win some more games to make sure we play well into March.”

ESPN's bracket projection lists the Hoosiers (17-10, 8-9 Big Ten) among the “Last Four In” entering today. Indiana likely needs to win two of its last three games – matchups against Rutgers at Assembly Hall and Purdue at Mackey Arena follow the clash with the Golden Gophers (13-13, 4-13) – to feel comfortable heading into the Big Ten Tournament.

“We've got to play with a chip (on our shoulders),” forward Race Thompson said. “We've got to keep building. We played well (against Maryland). I think in the past we had been playing good basketball, but we just had to play 40 minutes, not 38 minutes, not 39 minutes. We put a full 40 together (Thursday). Hopefully we can put a couple more together.”

Indiana beat Minnesota in Bloomington on Jan. 9 behind a balanced offensive attack that saw five players score in double figures. Point guard Xavier Johnson led the way with 14 points and five assists in the 73-60 win and is coming off a season-high 24 points on 7-for-7 shooting against Maryland.

The Golden Gophers, under first-year coach Ben Johnson, have dropped 12 of 15 after a 10-1 start, but are coming off a strong performance in a 68-67 loss against No. 13 Wisconsin.

Minnesota is one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country at37%.

dsinn@jg.net