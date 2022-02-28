Hoosiers' win a bit too interesting

Indiana led Minnesota by 27 points with 8:21 remaining at Williams Arena on Sunday. The Hoosiers held on to win, but the final minutes were far more dramatic than Indiana would have liked.

The Golden Gophers made eight 3-pointers in the last eight minutes and trimmed the Hoosier lead to as few as three in the closing seconds before a pair of Xavier Johnson free throws sealed an 84-79 Indiana triumph. Johnson matched his season-high, set Thursday against Maryland, with 24 points and added eight assists and six rebounds.

“We just have to learn to close, man,” said coach Mike Woodson, who noted he never won at Minnesota during his four years playing for the Hoosiers. “But I'm pleased, I can't be more happy for a group of guys. ... We've been so competitive, but we're still learning how to win. You gotta give (Minnesota) credit, they didn't quit. Most teams don't quit in the Big Ten.”

After Rob Phinisee, playing in his first game in a month after a bout of plantar fasciitis, rattled home a 3-pointer to put the Hoosiers up 70-43, the Golden Gophers (13-14, 4-14 Big Ten) went on an 18-2 run during which Indiana turned the ball over three times.

Race Thompson stopped the bleeding for Indiana (18-10, 9-9) with a dunk, but two more Minnesota 3s sliced the lead to just seven, at 74-67, with 2:36 to play.

In the game's biggest moment, Johnson beat his man off the dribble, got fouled at the basket and made two free throws to extend the lead back to nine. The Hoosiers went 14 of 20 at the foul line.

Minnesota's Payton Willis made two well-defended 3s in the final 35 seconds and finished with 28 points on 5-for-9 from long range. EJ Stephens added another long-range shot with five seconds left, necessitating Johnson's clinching free throws.

“We did take our foot off the gas,” Johnson said. “We were getting clumsy with the ball, bad shot selection, and we had to lock back in.”

Indiana led 40-33 at halftime and opened the second half on a 13-3 run, capped when Johnson found Jordan Geronimo for a dunk and a 53-36 lead.

Five straight points from Miller Kopp extended the margin to 20 and pushed the Northwestern transfer past the 1,000-point milestone for his career.

Phinisee's 3-pointer, which gave Indiana its biggest lead, was the Hoosiers' 10th and last of the game. Johnson hit a career-high four 3s, and the Hoosiers shot 48% from long distance.

Indiana hit 56% from the field overall after making 59% against Maryland.

“(The offensive production) is definitely sustainable,” said Kopp, who scored 10 points for his first double-digit performance since November. “Every day we practice our cohesiveness and just being together. You've seen it the last couple of games.”

The Hoosiers won their second game in a row after a five-game losing streak, likely keeping them just on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble. Indiana has two regular-season games left: home Wednesday against Rutgers and at Purdue on Saturday.

“It's all about Rutgers right now,” Woodson said.

Indiana was without guards Trey Galloway and Khristian Lander for the third straight game. Woodson said Galloway is dealing with a muscle injury in his upper leg. He did not have a timetable for the return of either player.

