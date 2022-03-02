Tonight's loser could be bounced off bubble

Indiana lost to Rutgers three times last season. The final loss came in the Big Ten Tournament, when the Hoosiers missed their final 13 shots. Indiana coach Archie Miller was fired four days later.

Miller's successor, Mike Woodson, will face the Scarlet Knights for the first time tonight. An NCAA Tournament spot may be on the line.

“We know what's staring us in our face,” Woodson said after the Hoosiers beat Minnesota on Sunday. “Rutgers is up next and we've gotta win another game. It's just that simple.”

Entering tonight's clash at Assembly Hall, the Hoosiers (18-10, 9-9 Big Ten) and Scarlet Knights (16-12, 10-8) are on the right side of the March Madness bubble, but just barely. ESPN's projections list both among the “Last Four In” to the field of 68 and a loss could knock either to the wrong side of the cut line.

“It's huge, guard Rob Phinisee said. “I know I've never been in the NCAA Tournament and no one on the team has been there so we're really just trying to be locked in and carry this two-game winning streak and keep winning.”

The Scarlet Knights, led by 6-foot-6 All-Big Ten wing Ron Harper Jr. who averages 15.6 points and shoots 39% from 3-point range, and 6-11 rim protector and post-scoring threat Cliff Omoruyi, turned in an outstanding February stretch of four straight victories over ranked opponents – Michigan State, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Illinois – to save what was looking like a lost season. They've since lost back-to-back games at Michigan and at home against Wisconsin.

Indiana has gone the opposite direction, following a five-game losing streak with consecutive wins over Maryland and Minnesota. The Hoosiers led the Gophers 70-43 with eight minutes left, but struggled down the stretch and won 84-79, continuing a season of angst in end-of-game situations.

Notes: Trey Galloway is dealing with a high groin pull, Woodson said, and has not been able to do much practicing. Galloway, Indiana's backup shooting guard, has missed the last three games and Woodson has no timetable for his return. ... Indiana's Race Thompson and Parker Stewart will take part in Senior Day festivities tonight. Both have eligibility remaining. Fellow seniors Phinisee, Xavier Johnson, Miller Kopp and Michael Durr, all with one year of eligibility left, will not take part in the celebration. None of them has decided whether they'll return next season, per an IU spokesperson.

