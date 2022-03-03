Hoosiers' hopes hurt by Harper

BLOOMINGTON – Race Thompson lunged desperately as Ron Harper Jr. pulled up from just beyond the 3-point line. Trayce Jackson-Davis thought Thompson might have gotten a finger on the shot, but it didn't matter – it splashed through the net and Rutgers broke Indiana's heart.

Harper's 3 with 2.1 seconds left gave the Scarlet Knights a 66-63 victory Wednesday on Senior Night at Assembly Hall dealing a catastrophic blow to the Hoosiers' March Madness hopes. Indiana and Rutgers were listed among the “Last Four In” in ESPN's NCAA Tournament bracket projections before the game.

Harper finshed with 19 points, 14 in the second half, while Jackson-Davis had 19 points and nine rebounds.

Parker Stewart nearly played the hero for Indiana, draining a 3 from the left corner with 10 seconds left to knot the score at 63.

Indiana had the chance to tie after the Hoosiers' Xavier Johnson delivered a hard foul that sent Paul Mulcahy out of bounds with 19 seconds left. Mulcahy took a swing at Johnson resulting in a flagrant-2 foul and his ejection.

Aundre Hyatt took Mulcahy's spot and sank the two free throws from the Johnson foul and Miller Kopp made the two technical free throws for IU, which kept the ball setting the stage for Stewart's 3.

The Hoosiers ran back-to-back plays for Stewart while trailing by three in the final minute. The senior guard missed the first, his fifth straight long-range miss in a 7:34 stretch, but drilled the second. He went 2 for 9 from long distance.

“We had a lot of good looks tonight,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “(Kopp) had some good looks. Parker had a bunch of good looks. We just didn't knock them down.”

Jackson-Davis tried to console an upset Stewart in the locker room.

“He was down on himself already, and I told him 'You missed (five) before then and you come up and hit a big shot like that, we're going to need that the rest of the year,'” the Hoosiers' forward said. “'Play with that confidence all the time.'”

Geo Baker put Rutgers in front 57-56 with a 3-pointer at the 2:34 mark. Rutgers went 8 for 18 from 3-point range. Indiana was 6 for 21.

Trailing 59-58 with less than a minute left, Thompson and Jackson-Davis had shots from close, but missed.

“I went with my senior guys tonight in a critical game, and we fell a little short,” Woodson said.

Thompson, a fifth-year senior, still has one year of eligibility remaining, but has not decided whether to return. If he does not, his last play in Assembly Hall will be that oh-so-close stretch for Harper's shot.

“Race is my guy,” Jackson-Davis said. “Seeing him maybe play his last game here, we were trying to pull for him, trying to grit that one out. I'm sad for him, my heart hurts for him.”

Minutes after the Hoosiers lost, a teary-eyed Thompson addressed the small contingent of fans who stayed for the Senior Night festivities. He choked up multiple times during his speech.

“All of my teammates are my brothers for life,” Thompson said.

Jackson-Davis poured in 15 first-half points and grabbed seven rebounds to put IU up 32-25 at halftime.

Indiana still led by seven with less than nine minutes left, but went 3 for 15 from the field in the final 8:29.

