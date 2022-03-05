Hoosiers have no time to dwell on late losses

Indiana was a devastated team after its loss to Rutgers on Wednesday.

Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. drained a 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left to give his team a 66-63 victory and deny the Hoosiers what would have been a crucial victory in their quest to end a half-decade NCAA Tournament drought. The loss ran Indiana's record to 3-6 in games decided by five points or fewer or in overtime. It was the third defeat in a row in which IU held a lead with less than four minutes left.

“We're in every game,” Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said. “It just comes down to the last, almost the last four minutes of the game. ... We've got to get one stop. We've got to get one bucket to finish the game.”

Because of the loss to the Scarlet Knights, this afternoon's rivalry clash with No. 8 Purdue at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette becomes essential for the Hoosiers (18-11, 9-10 Big Ten). If they don't win it, they will almost certainly need multiple Big Ten Tournament victories to earn a spot in the March Madness bracket. In other words, there is no time to dwell on Wednesday's crushing loss.

“We've definitely bounced back,” said Hoosiers guard Rob Phinisee, a Lafayette native. “Everyone knows the position we're in. This game is a must-win. Everyone's in good spirits right now, and we're just looking to go into Mackey and get a win.”

Thanks to Phinisee, who scored a career-high 20 points and hit a game-winning 3-pointer with 17 seconds remaining, Indiana's first game against Purdue on Jan. 20 was one of the few close games the Hoosiers have pulled out this season. Indiana won 68-65 that night to snap a nine-game losing streak against the Boilermakers.

But such triumphs have been nonexistent as the Hoosiers have dropped six of their last eight games to slip to the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble. Games against Wisconsin, Ohio State and Rutgers were within reach, but Indiana felt short in all three.

“It's little things on defense where in the first half we execute, but in the second half they run the same play and we mess it up,” Phinisee said. “We always do a really good job on defense in the first half, really the first 30 minutes and then those last 10 minutes, we don't execute our coverages like we need to. I feel like teams are scoring a lot better (against us) the last 10 minutes of the game.

“If we're talking on defense when guys are getting tired or making sure guys are in the right spots on rotation and everything, we'll finish games off.”

Wisconsin went 4 for 6 from the field in the last four minutes to beat the Hoosiers, and Ohio State went 4 for 5 in overtime. Rutgers hit 6 of 8 to finish its win Wednesday, including a pair of go-ahead 3-pointers in the final three minutes.

As the Hoosiers get set to play their most important game of the season to date, they were treated to a pep talk Friday from Indiana All-American Ray Tolbert, a former teammate of IU coach Mike Woodson. Tolbert was the 1981 Big Ten Player of the Year and helped the Hoosiers to a national championship that season.

“(Tolbert talked about) just blocking out the noise and being one team,” Phinisee said.

“That's the biggest thing we need to do right now is stay together and believe in each other.”

