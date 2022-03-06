Seniors bail out Boilermakers

WEST LAFAYETTE – Xavier Johnson nearly ruined Purdue's party. A trio of Boilermakers seniors refused to let him.

Johnson scored 18 points and dished a career-high 12 assists for visiting Indiana in the regular-season finale for both teams, but seniors Eric Hunter Jr., Sasha Stefanovic and Trevion Williams scored the final 17 Purdue points in a 69-67 triumph Saturday at Mackey Arena in front of an announced sellout crowd of 14,804. It was likely the last game on Keady Court for all three.

“I think that's the basketball gods,” Hunter said, shaking his head, when asked about the seniors taking over in the final minutes of Purdue's 10th win in 11 matchups against the rival Hoosiers.

Hunter led Purdue (25-6, 14-6 Big Ten) with 17 points, five rebounds and five assists. Stefanovic had 15 points, and Williams had eight points and eight rebounds. Sophomore Zach Edey chipped in 10 points and 11 rebounds for his eighth double-double this season.

Williams missed a pair of free throws with 6 seconds left, and Johnson got the ball in the backcourt with a chance to tie or win the game. He barreled up the left sideline and when Hunter closed in, he launched a shot from near half-court with more than two seconds on the clock. It missed everything.

“I tried to draw a foul,” Johnson said. “I thought someone grabbed the back of my jersey. I thought it was a foul, but it's cool they didn't call it. ... He just started holding me. I was trying to get to the basket.”

Indiana (18-12, 9-11 Big Ten) lost for the seventh time in nine games. The Hoosiers likely must win two games in the Big Ten Tournament to reach March Madness for the first time since 2016.

IU has held a lead with less than six minutes left in six straight games but is 2-4 in those contests.

With his team trailing 67-65 and less than a minute left, Johnson attacked the basket, and Williams blocked his shot out of bounds.

Indiana ran a set inbounds play to get Parker Stewart a wide-open 3-pointer from the left wing, but he missed it too long.

The Hoosiers were 5 of 20 from 3-point range. Miller Kopp tied his season high with four made 3s, but his teammates were 1 of 14.

“We didn't make our 3s, but we got a bunch of good looks at it,” Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “I thought Parker's 3 that could have put us up, it couldn't have been more wide-open. He just didn't make it.”

Trayce Jackson-Davis, who had 13 of his 15 points in the second half, grabbed an offensive rebound in traffic off Stewart's miss and was fouled to give IU the ball out of bounds again.

The Hoosiers ran another set play, this time with Jackson-Davis curling off a screen to the middle of the lane. He flashed open and Kopp threw it his direction. Williams ducked under the screen and stole the pass to prevent what would have been a layup.

“I knew it was either going to Race (Thompson) or Trayce (Jackson-Davis), I was trying to keep that in the back of my mind,” Williams said. “It's film, instincts, scouting report, all of that plays a part.”

Kopp admitted he should have thrown the pass a half-second earlier.

The Hoosiers trailed by as many as 13 points in the first half but stormed back to within 33-29 at halftime after Johnson scored or assisted on the final 11 points of the half.

Johnson, running what Woodson called the best pick-and-roll offense the Hoosiers have had all season, pushed Indiana in front for the first time with six straight points to make it 49-48 with 10:31 left.

The Hoosiers led 56-52 after a Kopp 3 with 6:52 left, but Purdue answered with a 7-0 run. Williams tied the game with a hook shot from six feet over Jackson-Davis, and Stefanovic made it 59-56 Boilers with a top-of-the-key 3-pointer. The three seniors scored all seven points during the run.

After the game, that three addressed a still-packed Mackey Arena.

“We've got one goal: to hang another banner up there,” Stefanovic said, pointing to the rafters.

